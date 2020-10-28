It’s Round 3 of the Iowa high school football playoffs and two local teams are still alive.
Both games are at 7 p.m. on Friday. Read all the need-to-know info before the games:
Class 2A: Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
The Indians will face a familiar foe on Friday night.
Camanche defeated the Tigers 35-12 on Sept. 11 at home in Week 3 of the regular season. In that game, the Tigers didn’t complete a single pass, as Tigers quarterback Payten Elijah was 0-of-7 passing with an interception, but he did have success on the ground with 18 carries for 135 yards and two TDs. Besides Elijah, the five other Tigers’ runners combined for 17 carries for 42 yards.
It was also a big day for some Camanche playmakers. Jordan Lawrence became the Indians’ all-time leader in TD receptions after finishing with five catches for 60 yards and the record-breaking TD, while also chipping in five carries for 60 yards and a TD. Cade Everson was his usual dominant self, carrying the ball 15 times for 185 yards and two TDs. Everson also had a punt return for TD and a fumble recovery.
The win in Week 3 was a big boost for the Indians, as Camanche coach Dustin Coit picked the Tigers to win the district at the beginning of the year — an achievement his team ended up earning.
“We’re confident,” Coit said. “Obviously, we beat them once, but that doesn’t mean anything now. Playoff time, it doesn’t matter what you did in the regular season, so we’re going to have to be ready to go. They’re playing really well, they’ve won four games in a row, they’re scoring a bunch of points and their line is really good.
“The Elijah kid can move — he has holes and he can break some too, so we’re going to have to make sure we’re playing assignment football, filling our gaps and doing our jobs.”
After a 1-3 start, the Tigers have rebounded with four-straight wins, including a 49-14 home win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the first round of the playoffs and an 18-15 road win over Mid-Prairie in the second round.
While Elijah hasn’t been a potent passer this season (20-of-68, 241 yards, two TDs, five interceptions), he has proven capable on the ground as the team’s leading rusher (114 carries, 1,091 yards, 15 TDs). Levi Daniel (87 carries, 587 yards, seven TDs) and Lake Anderson (59 carries, 291 yards, five TDs) are the team’s next two leading rushers.
Coit said playing a team that is so one-sided offensively can be an advantage.
“It helps a little bit,” Coit said. “We know that’s what they want to do. Not to say we don’t have to worry about their pass game, but we need to stop their run and force them into second-, third-and-long situations and force them to pass. If we can do that, then I like our chances.
“They can come at you a lot of different ways with it, so we have to make sure we’re not watching all the spinner stuff, reading our keys and getting to the spots we need to get to.”
On defense, Nile Schuett leads the Tigers with six sacks and 17 tackles-for-loss while Kaleb Nerem and Skylar Schmidt lead the team in tackles (47 each). Austin Hubler has 41.5 tackles, four sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.
The Tigers and Indians have three comparable opponents — Monticello (Tipton lost 37-8; Camanche won 41-20), Maquoketa (Tipton won 49-42; Camanche won 42-7) and Anamosa (Tipton won 34-21; Camanche won 42-0 in regular season and 42-6 in playoffs).
8-man: Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
The River Hawks face an undefeated Rebels team looking to keep a zero in the loss column Friday night in Reinbeck.
Easton Valley has history on its side, though — EV played at Gladbrook-Reinbeck last year and won 55-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We played last year up at their place and had a lot of success,” EV coach Tony Johnson said. “We’re looking at the personnel they have and it’s very similar to last year, so we’re very familiar with everything they do. They’re a really run-heavy team. I think that feeds right into our strengths defensively, so we’re excited about that opportunity and then offensively, I really think we can get some rhythm going and score a lot of points again — that’s going to be the goal.”
EV and the Rebels were usually side-by-side during the regular season football polls, as EV finished ranked No. 8 and G-R finished No. 7.
The Rebels have been on fire all season, as they only have one game that was decided by one possession or less (8-6 win over Collins-Maxwell in Week 4) and only three games total that were decided by two possessions or less.
G-R have had no issues in the playoffs thus far, having beat West Central 62-6 in the first round and Baxter in the second round (42-12). They have hosted each playoff game so far.
The Rebels have only passed the ball 31 times this season, but that hasn’t been an issue — Keegan Giesking has 274 carries for 2,153 yards and 32 touchdowns. No other offensive player has more than 243 yards of total offense or more than five TDs.
“He takes direct snaps and he’s their everything,” Johnson said. “He’s a solid running back and we’ve just got to contain him.”
Johnson is confident in his playmakers and defense to give the Rebels all they can handle.
“Conor (Gruver), since we’ve hit the playoffs, he’s really turned it to another level,” Johnson said. “He’s had 11 touchdown passes to one interception. Carson and Porter Fuegen have just been lightning for us, but it all starts with our defense. Our two D-ends, Parker Olson and Hayden Felkey have just done a wonderful job of funneling everything into our linebackers and just getting the job done, so I’m really, really proud of our D.”
