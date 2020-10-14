The first round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association playoffs commences Friday.
Camanche has a first-round bye while every other team has a first-round game.
Read a preview for each first-round game:
Clinton (0-6) at Central DeWitt (4-3)
The River Kings will try and enact revenge this week after the Sabers defeated them 35-0 in Week 5.
It will be a tall order for Clinton, as the Central DeWitt offense has been a steadily improving squad under the direction of quarterback Henry Bloom (53-of-98 passing, 981 yards, eight TDs, two interceptions), who has had help from a platoon of receivers led by Kaiden Muhl (18 catches, 344 yards, two TDs) and Gibson McEwen (12 catches, 257 yards, two TDs). Connor Scheer (31.5 tackles), Landon Peterson (30.5 tackles) and Sean Kinney (29.5 tackles) lead the defense.
Clinton will hope to get production out of Jai Jensen (74-of-132 passing, 653 yards, one TD, five interceptions) and receiver Seth Dotterweich (20 catches, 269 yards), but will also need a run game that has only amassed 238 total yards to step up. Avrian Childs leads Clinton in tackles with 24.5.
In the teams’ last matchup, the Sabers scored all of their points in the first half and running back Garrett Sailor ran wild with 10 carries for 134 yards and a TD, as well as four catches with 97 yards and two TDs.
Dunkerton (2-2) at No. 8 Easton Valley (6-1) (8-man football)
The River Hawks have a favorable and familiar first-round matchup.
Easton Valley defeated Dunkerton 57-0 in the season finale.
EV QB Conor Gruver is 88-of-164 passing this year for 1,314 yards with 21 TDs and five interceptions, throwing primarily to Carson Fuegen (32 catches, 416 yards, six TDs) and Parker Olson (19 catches, 424 yards, eight TDs). Kolton Murphy leads the River Hawks on the ground with 123 carries for 879 yards and 17 TDs. Hayden Felkey has been a stalwart on defense with 48 tackles, four sacks and a pick. Porter Fuegen has three interceptions.
Northeast (1-4) at Beckman Catholic (4-2)
The Rebels will also have revenge on their minds after falling to Beckman 37-7 in Week 4.
