Central DeWitt (2-2) at Clinton (0-3)
Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets told his team this week isn’t just any other week.
“We told the kids it’s basically a rivalry game,” Streets said. “We’ve played Clinton now a few years, it’s been a good back-and-forth. We’re obviously looking forward and happy to be playing — that’s the big thing, because a lot of people aren’t.”
Clinton was shut out for the second week in a row — the offense has just one touchdown this season — against Marion, but coach Nate Herrig said he is seeing improvements each week.
“Offensive line-wise, we got better,” Herrig said. “That’s been one of our struggles. Our pass protection last week was the best that it had been. Jai (Jensen) came out clean and we did some nice things offensively — we were in the right spot on defense, we just didn’t make the plays, we didn’t finish the plays.
“That’s been the big thing we’ve talked about this week — finish the plays. You’ve got to make sure you’re doing your job.”
No River Kings runner has over 69 yards this year. Quarterback Jai Jensen has been called upon the most (69 rush yards) and is 36-of-66 for 214 yards and two interceptions with no TDs.
“He’s doing well. He’s young and it’s a new system,” Herrig said. “We’re missing those two months in the summertime. We’re going over things now that a new program should’ve gone through in June and July, but we didn’t get that opportunity. It’s a learning experience for everybody.”
Meanwhile, Sabers quarterback John McCohony made his first start last week against Assumption, but normal starter Henry Bloom will be back this week after sitting out with an ankle injury.
“He did fantastic,” Streets said of McCohony. “He came in and ran the offense well. We had first down after first down, we just turned the ball over. At the 50-yard line, it seemed like we just wanted to give the ball back to them. You can’t do that against Assumption.”
The Sabers have had a fleet of running backs step up this season, including Garrett Sailor (46 carries, 238 yards, 2 TDs). Kaiden Muhl has gotten some carries and leads the team in receiving (nine catches, 198 yards, TD).
“We’ve had a few people step in and on offense, it’s been more of a team effort,” Streets said. “Whoever they’re trying to stop, we’ll try to go somewhere else.”
Herrig is challenging his guys this week.
“We challenged the guys yesterday to show up with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder — don’t take the loss laying down,” Herrig said. “Show up and work hard every single day no matter what happens. They responded to that very well.”
Class 2A No. 9 Camanche (3-1) at West Liberty (3-1)
Camanche coach Dustin Coit is happy to be ranked, but doesn’t want his team to approach its job on Fridays any differently.
“I don’t know the last time Camanche has been ranked in football,” Coit said. “It’s a good feeling, but at the same time, we want to prove more and stay in the rankings. We don’t want to be a one-hit-wonder. I haven’t said anything to our kids about it either. We’re just going about our business as normal and we’re going to keep doing that.”
Thanks in part to three early interceptions, Camanche trounced Anamosa on the road 42-0 for its third win in a row.
Much of that success is owed to quarterback Michael Delzell (44-of-69, 727 yards, six TDs, two rushing TDs, one interception), who has had an unconventional journey at QB.
“He was a center,” Coit said. “It was a unique thing. We needed him on the line last year and then this year we moved him to quarterback — not something you hear that often. He didn’t play the position for a year. He’s settled in and we had a limited summer because of all the COVID stuff, but he’s getting better and better each week.”
West Liberty suffered its first loss of the season to Maquoketa at home last week, 27-6. The team is almost literally a one-trick pony: running back Jahsiah Galvan has 82 carries for 781 yards and five TDs. He even has a 75-yard passing TD. No other West Liberty runner has more than 29 yards and quarterback Caleb Wulf (16-of-34, 154 passing yards, zero TDs, five interceptions) has struggled.
“He’s extremely fast, great vision, tough to bring down,” Coit said of Galvan. “He’s about 85 percent of their offense and we know he’s going to get the ball, we’ve just got to make sure that we contain him and not let him break off big runs.”
Midland (2-1) at No. 8 Easton Valley (4-0) (8-man football)
After a 65-point performance and win, Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson says there’s still things the River Hawks need to improve upon.
A good problem to have in Week 5.
“We had some opportunity we really didn’t cash in on, things to work on — which is great when you have a near-20 point victory on the road against a ranked team,” Johnson said. “That makes me excited. At the same time, I’m really proud of the boys. They played hard, we overcame a lot of adversity on Friday night and were able to move to 4-0.”
It was more of the same from Easton Valley, dominating Springville last week. Midland, after suffering a 42-6 loss to Tripoli in its season opener, has rebounded with wins over Central Elkader (78-12) and West Central (62-14).
Midland is led by running back Cayden Miller (50 carries, 351 yards, five TDs).
“We want to match the physicality,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure defensively, we take care of all of our bases like we have in the first four weeks and we want to get off to a fast start again — we like doing that. We like putting the pressure on the other team from the get-go.”
While the River Hawks will try to bottle up Miller, Midland will have its hand full with EV running back Kolton Murphy (77 carries, 472 yards, 13 TDs).
“He just runs so hard and we just feed off that,” Johnson said. “It just opens up passing lanes for Conor Gruver, then other kids can attack from there. Kolton’s our bell cow and he gets the job done for us.”
Johnson has also been impressed by Porter Fuegen, who has been a multitalented playmaker thus far (30 carries, 290 yards, 5 TDs; 13 catches 165 yards, TD; three interceptions on defense).
“He’s one of those kids that can do it all for us,” Johnson said. “Getting the ball in his hands is a positive for us. We look at him in the passing game, the run game and sometimes at quarterback. Wherever we can put him, it’s a good thing to have the ball in his hands.”
