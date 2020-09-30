Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season features a Thursday game and some of the toughest matchups of the season for local teams.
Read a preview for each area team’s game:
Clinton (0-4) at Class 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption (5-0)
Clinton football coach Nate Herrig said though his team will be playing on a Thursday, it will be business as usual for the River Kings.
“Just another day of the week,” Herrig said. “Our week of preparation’s just a little bit shorter. We brought the kids on Sunday night, watched our film and a little bit of Davenport Assumption, showed them how they’re going to align. We tried to get everybody ready, we just bumped everything up a day.
“In turn, those guys are going to have Friday off and have a nice three-day weekend, recoup, get themselves back healthy and ready to roll.”
The River Kings will need the extra rest — they’re facing one of the top teams in the state on the road. Assumption’s offense is led by running back Dayne Hodge, who has 714 rushing yards on 86 carries with 10 touchdowns. On defense, Evan Forker (23.5 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, four sacks) and Owen Hamel (21.5 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three interceptions) lead a talented group — the Knights have three shutouts and have won each of their games by 25 points or more. They’ve only given up 20 total points this year.
“It’s like every week — we’ve got to continue to do our things upfront and as a team, take care of the things that we need to,” Herrig said. “We challenge those kids everyday. We brought them together at the start of practice before we stretched and said, ‘Listen — we’ve got to be better than we were yesterday and we’ve got to be more positive than we were yesterday. We’ve got to continue to work, continue to fight. We know that Davenport Assumption’s a good ball club — that doesn’t mean we can’t get better and do the things we need to do as a team.’”
Class 2A No. 6 Monticello (4-0) at No. 8 Camanche (4-1)
Not only is Camanche hosting one of the top teams in 2A, but Friday will be Homecoming night for the Indians and a rivalry game of sorts.
“We’ve kind of had a rivalry with them a little bit the last couple years with basketball and a lot of our kids, we share athletes so there’s that little tension between the two teams,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. “We haven’t played them in football in a couple years, but we’re looking forward to them coming into town.”
The Indians will have their hands full with Monticello, which is led by quarterback Luke Lambert (62-of-89 passing, 1,068 yards, 14 TDs, one interception). He also leads the team in rushing (63 carries, 305 yards, two TDs).
“Their quarterback’s completing 70 percent of his passes, he’s got 14 TDs, one pick — they’re really good,” Coit said. “I think our athletes matchup with theirs pretty well, though, as far as their receivers and our secondary. We’re going to mix up our coverages a little bit more than we have in the past, maybe throw some stuff they haven’t seen yet, so hopefully that confuses them a little bit and we can take advantage of it.”
Camanche, after falling to Mount Vernon in Week 1, has now won four games in a row by 20 points or more and is coming off of back-to-back shutouts on the road.
“We missed the first week of practice because of COVID and that maybe set us back a little bit,” Coit said. “Ever since the Week 1 game, we’ve been clicking on all cylinders. Our guys have adjusted to our different schemes and different weeks very well and are really executing our stuff very well.”
No. 1 Gilbertville-Don Bosco at No. 8 Easton Valley (8-man football)
The River Hawks don’t have fond memories of the last time they met with Don Bosco.
“They’re the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year in a quarterfinal game at their place, so we’re excited to play at home — that’s the first thing,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said. “We feel we can give them their shot. It’s going to be a physical game. We need to match the physicality and we’ve just got to play assignment-smart football.
“They have three really good athletes and the rest of their kids are just really good football players. This will be our biggest challenge of the year.”
Don Bosco quarterback Cael Frost is a threat any time he touches the ball — in addition to leading the team in passing (nine-of-19 passing, 345 yards, six TDs, two interceptions), he also leads the team in rushing (51 carries, 596 yards, 12 TDs). Cade Tenold (29 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks) leads the defense. Don Bosco has scored 74 points or more in each of its three wins and defeated Springville 78-34 last week.
Easton Valley will look to quarterback Conor Gruver to have another big game after having his best yet last week with 300 yards passing over Midland. Gruver has commanded an offense that is averaging 59.8 points per game so far.
“We saw an opportunity for Conor to find some spots and throw the football a lot and that’s exactly what the gameplan was,” Johnson said. “He was able to attack through the air and had a really nice ball game.”
Cascade (3-2) at Northeast (1-2)
Northeast has finally returned after missing its last two games due to a quarantine because of a COVID exposure.
The Rebels will celebrate homecoming and will have a tough opponent in the Cougars, who are led by quarterback Justin Rolling (39-of-77 passing, 620 yards, five TDs, five interceptions) and running back Jack Menster (108 carries, 893 yards, 12 TDs) on offense. On defense, Casey Koppes (41 tackles) leads the run stoppers, while Tanner Simon and Cael McDermott control the air, as both have three interceptions.
Cascade is coming off of a 34-6 win over Wilton.
Northeast was led by Cade Hughes (19-of-35 passing, 271 yards, two touchdowns, one interception), Caleb Gruhn (45 carries, 185 yards), Kael Parson (34 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs) and Carter Pataska (seven catches, 148 yards, TD) on offense before the quarantine. Cade Hughes has 21 tackles on defense.
Northeast’s last game was a 37-7 loss to Beckman Catholic on Sept. 11.
Central DeWitt (3-2) at Wahlert Catholic (3-1)
The Sabers will hit the road this Friday and feel good five games into the season.
“We return a lot of players, that’s the biggest thing,” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. “(Wahlert Catholic) is extremely fast, their special teams are outstanding top to bottom and we’ve got to be definitely ready to play and come out, get after it on defense and really come off the ball well. They’re just a very solid team.”
Gabe Anstoetter (50 carries, 377 yards, four TDs; 22 tackles) leads the Golden Eagles’ offense and defense. Wahlert is coming off of a 17-0 win over Marion.
Sabers running back Garrett Sailor had one of the best games of his career last week in his team’s bounceback win over Clinton after losing back-to-back games.
Streets was happy to see him finally break loose.
“It’s been awhile, but he always had that potential,” Streets said. “We always knew that he did all the way up and it seemed like he was always injured, never getting healthy year after year — last year he didn’t play much. This year — knock on wood — he’s been healthy and doing very well.”
