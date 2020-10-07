The final week of the regular season is here. Check out a preview for each area team’s game:
Clinton (0-5) at North Scott (3-1)
The River Kings will hit the road this Friday to take on the Lancers, hoping to rebound after a loss to Davenport Assumption last week.
North Scott is coming off a 38-7 win at Marion, who defeated Clinton 46-0 earlier this year.
North Scott quarterback Grayson Juel has had mixed success, completing 26-of-48 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Darnell Butler leads the team with 38 carries for 137 yards but no TDs. On defense, Payton Kruse and Joey Peterson each have four sacks this year.
Maquoketa (2-2) at Class 2A No. 6 Camanche (5-1)
Camanche clinched an outright district title with its win over Monticello last week.
“That’s something that’s never been done at Camanche,” Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. “We feel really good about that. With that being said, though, we’re still going into this week with the same mindset — we’re going in to win a football game and our kids have been pretty focused this week and in practice, so that’s good.”
Whether the Indians win or lose to the Cardinals, a first-round bye in the playoffs looks likely, though not guaranteed.
The Indians are focused on Friday.
“They’re 2-2, but they’re a good 2-2 team,” Coit said. “They’re really big upfront, they’ve got a really good quarterback, a really good running back and a really good receiver. The quarterback can do it all — he’s had two games where he’s rushed for over 200 yards and last week he threw for 367, so he’s put up some big numbers and we’re going to have our hands full with him. We’ve got to make sure we’re executing our defensive gameplan.”
The Cardinal offense is led by quarterback Kannon Coakley, who is 49-of-78 passing with 644 yards, five TDs and two interceptions. He leads the team in rushing with 80 carries for 557 yards and six TDs. Coakley primarily throws to receiver Caiden Atienza, who leads the team with 28 catches for 372 yards and three TDs. Conner Becker leads the defense with 36 tackles.
No. 10 Easton Valley (5-1) at Dunkerton (2-1) (8-man football)
Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said his team is turning the page after its first loss to No. 1 Don Bosco last week.
“Our kids are resilient and they bounced back really well,” Johnson said. “We’re really pleased with how practice is going so far this week and we just turned the page and moved on to Dunkerton. We want to finish the regular season strong, so we’re ready to go and we’re set up for the playoff run.
“We’re fighting right now to have at least two home playoff games.”
Johnson said his team will likely need to beat Dunkerton in order to ensure two home playoff games. The playoffs will be in a pod format, which Johnson said will likely feature a local team and some teams further away.
Dunkerton is coming off back-to-back wins over Central City (40-20) and Central Elkader (52-6).
Dunkerton has four different runners with 125 yard and a TD or more, and quarterback Riley Moulds (18-of-36, 352 yards, eight TDs, one interception) has formed a connection with receiver Jake Kennedy (10 catches, 239 yards, six TDs). Gabe Heideman leads the defense with 38.5 tackles.
“We’re going to play downhill defensively and we’re going to get after them,” Johnson said. “On offense, we’re going to look to change the tempo up and just jump on them early and put them away.”
The River Hawks hope to get another big performance out of Carson Fuegen this week, who dazzled against Don Bosco.
“He just amazes us play in and play out,” Johnson said. “Sometimes you’ve got to really think, ‘Wow, this kid’s only a sophomore.’ I’m really proud of Carson and his maturation over the season. Only good things coming from him.”
Wilton (1-5) at Northeast (1-3)
Northeast is coming off its first game — a 42-8 loss to Cascade — since having to endure a two-week quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure.
“It was just really good to be back out there,” Northeast coach Mark Lee said. “Our kids were going nuts and they were ready to go out and play. Unfortunately, we just made mistakes that cost us and it was just hard to get back into it.”
Lee said no one on the team displayed coronavirus symptoms during the quarantine.
“No concerns as of now with anything,” Lee said.
He said the Rebels were glad to be back on the field.
“I learned some new things myself technology-wise to meet with these kids over Google Classroom and things like that — like they say, you’re never too old to learn something,” Lee said. “The first couple days were really good, but by the end of the two weeks we were all ready to be back on that field.”
The Rebels now turn their attention to Wilton, which has lost five games in a row.
“They’re very comparable to us,” Lee said. “They struggled this year, we have as well and it’s going to come down to who wants it more. It should be a good matchup for us and hopefully we come out with a win.”
Caleb Sawvell leads Wilton in both passing (69-of-122, 686 yards, six TDs, eight interceptions) and rushing (85 carries, 469 yards, six TDs). Receiver Colby Sawvell leads the team with 29 catches for 322 yards and a TD. Karson Willey leads the defense with 41.5 tackles.
Marion (2-3) at Central DeWitt (3-3)
The Sabers are hoping to rebound following a loss to Wahlert Catholic last week.
“They really outplayed us,” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. “They played hard, they did a nice job. They’ve got a very nice player in (Gabe Anstoetter). He’s probably the best all-around player in the district — defense, offense, he just does a very nice job and they do a very nice job — they rotate people in and they just play hard.
“We’ve got to get to that level for the whole game. We only did it for about two-and-a-half quarters.”
Marion is coming off back-to-back losses against Wahlert Catholic (17-0) and North Scott (38-7).
Lucas Unsen leads Marion with 65 carries for 417 yards and three TDs. While quarterback Alex Mota has struggled at times through the air (12-of-43 passing, 177 yards, one TD, four interceptions), he has proven a capable runner (52 carries, 254 yards, four TDs).
Streets said the battle will be won or lost at the line of scrimmage.
“They have a huge line,” Streets said. “It’s going to be hard for us to stop their linemen and they just come out with maybe 280 pounds across the board — they’re big. They have a big running back and a quarterback that’s really shifty and we basically have to try and win the line of scrimmage and get a little bit lower.”
