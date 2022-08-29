Iowa Rankings
Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk 1-0
2. Ankeny 1-0
3. West Des Moines Valley 1-0
4. Pleasant Valley 1-0
5. Urbandale 1-0
6. Cedar Falls 1-0
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0
(tie) West Des Moines Dowling 0-1
9. Dubuque Senior 1-0
10. Marion Linn-Mar 1-0
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Sioux City East 5. Sioux City North 1. Iowa City High 1. Waukee Northwest 1.¤
Class 4A
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0
3. Indianola 1-0
4. Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0
5. Eldridge North Scott 1-0
6. Bondurant Farrar 1-0
7. Iowa CIty Liberty 1-0
8. Norwalk 1-0
9. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0
10. Winterset 0-1
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 5. Decorah 5. Carlisle 4. Le Mars 2. Mason City 1. Fort Madison 1. Glenwood 1.¤
Class 3A
1. Solon 1-0
2. Harlan 0-1
3. Humboldt 1-0
4. Adel ADM 1-0
5. Nevada 1-0
6. Alleman North Polk 1-0
(tie) Davenport Assumption 1-0
8. Van Horne Benton 1-0
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 1-0
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 9. Boyden-Hull-RV 9. Manchester West Delaware 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Independence 2. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 2. Creston 1. Fairfield 1. Huxley Ballard 1. Washington 1.¤
Class 2A
1. O-A BCIG 1-0
2. Williamsburg 1-0
3. Central Lyon-GLR 1-0
4. Spirit Lake 1-0
5. State Center West Marshall 1-0
6. Dubuque Wahlert 1-0
7. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 1-0
8. West Union North Fayette 1-0
9. New Hampton 1-0
10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0
Others receiving votes: Greene County 9. Monroe PCM 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 3. Osage 2. Waukon 2. Goose Lake Northeast 2. Clear Lake 2. Inwood West Lyon 1. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1.¤
Class 1A
1. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0
2. Van Meter 1-0
3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0
4. Dyersville Beckman 1-0
5. Pella Christian 1-0
6. West Branch 1-0
7. Cascade 1-0
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0
9. South Central Calhoun 1-0
(tie) Underwood 1-1
(tie) Denver 1-0
Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 7. Mediapolis 6. Panora Panorama 3. Durant 3. Iowa City Regina 1.¤
Class A
Record Pts
1. Britt West Hancock 1-0
2. Grundy Center 1-0
3. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0
4. Winthrop East Buchanan 1-0
5. Lynnville-Sully 1-0
6. Traer North Tama 1-0
7. Mount Ayr 1-0
8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 1-0
9. Alburnett 1-0
10. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0
Others receiving votes: Paullina South O'Brien 8. Hartley HMS 7. Hudson 6. Nashua-Plainfield 6. St. Ansgar 5. Troy Mills North Linn 5. Mason City Newman 5. Southwest Valley 3. Columbus Junction 1.¤
Class 8-Man
Record Pts
1. Remsen Saint Mary's 1-0
2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1-0
3. Wayland WACO 2-0
4. Newell-Fonda 1-0
5. Anita CAM (1) 1-0
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0
6. Winfield-Mount Union 2-0
8. Easton Valley 0-1
8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0
10. Lenox 1-0
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 9. Tripoli 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. Elk Horn-KimballtonOExira 2. Central City 2. Garden Grove Mormon Trail 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Bedford 1.¤
