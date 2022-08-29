Iowa Rankings

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk 1-0 

2. Ankeny 1-0 

3. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 

4. Pleasant Valley 1-0 

5. Urbandale 1-0 

6. Cedar Falls 1-0 

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 

(tie) West Des Moines Dowling 0-1 

9. Dubuque Senior 1-0 

10. Marion Linn-Mar 1-0 

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Sioux City East 5. Sioux City North 1. Iowa City High 1. Waukee Northwest 1.¤

Class 4A

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0

3. Indianola 1-0 

4. Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 

5. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 

6. Bondurant Farrar 1-0 

7. Iowa CIty Liberty 1-0 

8. Norwalk 1-0 

9. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 

10. Winterset 0-1 

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 5. Decorah 5. Carlisle 4. Le Mars 2. Mason City 1. Fort Madison 1. Glenwood 1.¤

Class 3A

1. Solon 1-0

2. Harlan 0-1 

3. Humboldt 1-0 

4. Adel ADM 1-0 

5. Nevada 1-0 

6. Alleman North Polk 1-0 

(tie) Davenport Assumption 1-0 

8. Van Horne Benton 1-0 

9. MOC-Floyd Valley 1-0 

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0-1 

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 9. Boyden-Hull-RV 9. Manchester West Delaware 7. Hampton-Dumont 7. Independence 2. DeWitt Central 2. Algona 2. Creston 1. Fairfield 1. Huxley Ballard 1. Washington 1.¤

Class 2A

1. O-A BCIG 1-0

2. Williamsburg 1-0

3. Central Lyon-GLR 1-0

4. Spirit Lake 1-0 

5. State Center West Marshall 1-0 

6. Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 

7. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 1-0 

8. West Union North Fayette 1-0 

9. New Hampton 1-0 

10. Cresco Crestwood 1-0 

Others receiving votes: Greene County 9. Monroe PCM 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 7. Iowa Falls-Alden 3. Osage 2. Waukon 2. Goose Lake Northeast 2. Clear Lake 2. Inwood West Lyon 1. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1.¤

Class 1A

1. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0

2. Van Meter 1-0 

3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 

4. Dyersville Beckman 1-0 

5. Pella Christian 1-0 

6. West Branch 1-0 

7. Cascade 1-0 

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0 

9. South Central Calhoun 1-0 

(tie) Underwood 1-1 

(tie) Denver 1-0 

Others receiving votes: Hull Western Christian 7. Mediapolis 6. Panora Panorama 3. Durant 3. Iowa City Regina 1.¤

Class A

Record Pts

1. Britt West Hancock 1-0

2. Grundy Center 1-0 

3. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0

4. Winthrop East Buchanan 1-0 

5. Lynnville-Sully 1-0 

6. Traer North Tama 1-0 

7. Mount Ayr 1-0 

8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 

9. Alburnett 1-0 

10. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0 

Others receiving votes: Paullina South O'Brien 8. Hartley HMS 7. Hudson 6. Nashua-Plainfield 6. St. Ansgar 5. Troy Mills North Linn 5. Mason City Newman 5. Southwest Valley 3. Columbus Junction 1.¤

Class 8-Man

Record Pts

1. Remsen Saint Mary's 1-0 

2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1-0 

3. Wayland WACO 2-0 

4. Newell-Fonda 1-0 

5. Anita CAM (1) 1-0 

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 

6. Winfield-Mount Union 2-0 

8. Easton Valley 0-1 

8. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 1-0 

10. Lenox 1-0 

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 9. Tripoli 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. Elk Horn-KimballtonOExira 2. Central City 2. Garden Grove Mormon Trail 2. Algona Garrigan 1. Bedford 1.¤

