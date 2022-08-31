Week two of the 2022 high school football season is upon us and each school in the local area is looking to add a win to their win total on the season.
Clinton gets things started with a shortened week as they play Davenport Central on Thursday.
“The kids came in focused and were ready to work. We had a good week of practice and hopefully we can translate that into some nice things Thursday night.” Clinton head coach Nate Harrig said.
Both teams are coming off of losses. Davenport Central lost in a blow out at Central DeWitt last week 46-0 while the River Kings came up just short in a 20-14 loss against Davenport West.
“We just need to take care of us. If we take care of what we want to do we should be okay,” Harrig said. “We’ve really tried to ramp up the intensity, making sure they are ready from the get go.”
Heading over to Camanche, they host Central DeWitt this weekend in a local head to head match up.
These two teams had different outcomes last week. Central DeWitt won big over Davenport Central while Camanche lost on the road to Beckman Catholic 20-6.
“They just shut out Davenport Central and they looked really good on film. We have to make sure to stop their run game up front,” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said. “For ourselves we just have to keep getting better, keep working. Only about four of our kids that are returning have seen meaningful varsity minutes.”
The Storm look to get their offense going this week as they are going to have to score to keep up with this potent Saber offense.
“We weren’t staying on blocks long enough and we had some running backs miss some holes but it’s all things that are easily correctable.” Coit said.
Fulton is ranked number seven in the Illinois Class 1A rankings and for good reason as they had a strong opener against Galena as they won 31-12.
“Keep working hard and keep doing everything we’ve done to this point. Taking care of business in the weight room and in the class room. We’ve had a good week of practice hopefully it comes out into a good outing for us.” Fulton head coach Patrick Lower said.
Good communication and a solid offensive line helped the Steamers get off to a good start.
“We really communicated well on Friday night. I was really happy with the way our line has come together. Our kids really responded well to challenges.” Lower said.
They look to keep that momentum going into this week in their first road game. They take on West Carroll at 7 p.m.
Northeast had an offensive explosion against Bellevue last week, winning 56-28 to start the season off with a win.
“We had a nice combination of run and pass last week which was nice. In the past we’ve been more heavy to one or the other. We had a good mix this week and we hope to keep that sustained through the year.” Lee said.
The Rebels look to sustain that offense going forward and continue to make adjustments. They take on Wilton for their first home game this weekend.
“Fine tuning what we’ve had offensively. We’re a step ahead this year compared to last year.” Northeast head coach Mark Lee said.
Easton Valley had a tough loss last week where it felt like they lost twice. They fell to Don Bosco 34-30 on opening night but they also lost their starting quarterback Carson Fuegen who broke his arm in game one.
“We had to shift some guys around after our injury to Carson which kind of put us in a tail spin. We had a good week of practice and we’re eager to get back on the field.” Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson said.
However, this River Hawks team is very deep and they look to make adjustments and continue their winning ways.
The River Hawks are on the road once again as they take on South Beloit at 7 p.m.
“They’re sitting 1-0 right now. They were a playoff team last year too. It’s one of those things where there’s a lot of known but until you get into the game it is really hard to see. We gotta stick to the game plan and hopefully we can come out on top.” Johnson said.
