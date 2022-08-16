The wait for high school sports is finally over as this past weekend marked the beginning of the 2022-23 fall sports season with golf tournaments kicking off in both Illinois and Iowa.
This is a very exciting time for me to fully dive into the busy world that is high school sports with golf, volleyball, swimming, cross country and of course spending Friday nights under the lights with football all starting up.
This is my first fall here after joining the Clinton Herald staff as the new sports editor in late May. After learning under former sports editor Carie Kuehn for a couple of weeks, I was able to take on baseball and softball on my own and I would like to say a big thank you to those athletes and coaches who made covering baseball and softball in the summer time a whole lot of fun.
Baseball and softball brought exciting moments for me with plenty of local matchups and tight contests that brought in clutch game winners as well as standout performances from a variety of athletes.
After the conclusion of the season we moved forward to our CHAPY awards and that was quite the scene to see local athletes get recognized for their hard work and performance on the field.
Giving out those awards was a cool moment and it was nice to be a part of the event.
After CHAPYs wrapped up there was not a whole lot going on but it was nice seeing how many people went out to LumberKings games and got involved in community events.
It was a quiet week after the LumberKings season wrapped up but the wait for sports is finally over.
I had never covered golf before until Monday afternoon in Fulton but it is cool to step out of your comfort zone and get to know different sports and different athletes. Meeting parents and coaches as well since this is my first fall here in Clinton.
The busy season is just beginning and there will be plenty more next week with the start of volleyball and football.
Once again I would like to share that I am new here and may not be aware of all the great things going on locally. This being stated, if anyone has any story ideas or things that they think I should be doing better, I am open to any ideas or critiques.
I want to do my best to put out quality reporting and emphasize the local sports aspect back into the paper. This can be difficult at times with not knowing the area and the athletes as well. You can email me at eschweizer@clintonherald.com with any ideas or drop off suggestions for me at the office.
I appreciate any suggestions that you may have and I look forward to meeting more athletes, coaches and people in general here in Clinton and the surrounding area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.