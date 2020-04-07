The athletic associations on both sides of the river have set tentative plans to return high school athletes to their respective sports as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Illinois High School Athletic Association (IHSA) both released the ideal return to spring sports according to the most recent dates. However, both know that they are subject to change as health officials update the recommendations for schools and gatherings.
Right now, the government has closed schools through April 30 in both states.
Iowa has stated that the first practices for spring sports will be May 1, with the first competitions starting anywhere from four to seven days after that.
The postseason leadup is slated to begin in late May or early June for those sports. For track, May 28 is the date for the postseason and the state meet is scheduled for June 4.
State golf is scheduled for June 8, state team tennis for June 1 and state individual tennis June 10.
Postseason soccer starts June 4 for the girls, and culminates with the state tournament on June 15 (boys) and June 16 (girls).
The host sites and state sites for all the sports remain the same. Neither the IHSAA or the Iowa Girls Athletic Association have decided on maximum or minimum competition dates yet.
All the dates are dependent on a May 1 return to school.
Baseball and softball are still on as scheduled at the time.
Illinois released a statement that says they are looking at expanding spring competition dates and into summer as well. That includes later state series.
However, the IHSA also stated that there will not be competition into July, and the May 1 return to school is important in these future decisions.
“We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year,” the statement said.
The IHSA has not laid out any specific dates for the seasons or the state series at this time.
Watch the Clinton Herald for more updates on high school spring sports as they become available.
