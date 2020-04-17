Across the state of Illinois, athletes heard the news on Friday that the remainder of the school year was cancelled and moved online. That left them waiting until next Tuesday’s Illinois High School Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting for the final judgment on the spring sports seasons.
Still, their own high schools chose to honor them and light a beacon of hope in their stadiums and fields.
As a part of the “Be the Light” campaign, high schools lit up their stadium lights after sundown on Friday.
“This symbolizes a light of hope for the Class of 2020 and essential workers during these dark times,” Fulton High School said on their Facebook page. “Our senior athletes have put in a lot of hard work and dedication, but are unable to showcase their talents.”
They capped the post off with a “We are Steamer strong” exclamation.
Cars flooded into the Fulton High School Parking lot, welcomed with the lights from the stadium and a scoreboard that read 20-20 across the width to show the support.
Businesses were also encouraged to turn on their lights at 8 p.m. to honor athletes and essential workers to light up the town. Those viewing were encouraged to practice social distancing and stay in their cars.
“As we know, sports are an important part of the high school experience, and our Class of 2020 athletes were shorted out on their spring season, in spite of all their hard work and preparation,” Morrison High School posted on their Facebook. “[It is] to recognize their hard work and as a reminder that there are better days ahead! Congratulations Class of 2020 – we are cheering for you in many ways this year and for the years to come.”
Iowa also had a #LightUpIowa campaign, and photos can be found on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.