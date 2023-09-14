CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm were swept by the Anamosa Blue Raiders on Thursday night in a River Valley Conference matchup.
For the Storm, set one was a rocky one as it was all Blue Raiders. Anamosa picked up the win 25-11 in dominant fashion to notch an early advantage over their conference foe.
The Storm battled in set two but the Blue Raiders continued to find success, winning set two 25-17.
Set three was more of the same with Anamosa finding their way to a three set sweep with a 25-13 win over Camanche.
Camanche sits at 4-8 on the year and has an 0-3 mark in conference play. Their four wins are more than they had all of last year.
The Storm have lost two straight and are looking to bounce back this Saturday at the Clinton Invitational.
