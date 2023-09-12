The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Southeast Polk (7)                        3-0     79   1

† 2. West Des Moines Dowling (1)                3-0     71   2

† 3. Bettendorf                                3-0     65   5

† 4. Dubuque Hempstead                         3-0     43   8

† 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson                    3-0     36   NR

† 6. Johnston                                  2-1     27   9

†(tie) Waukee Northwest                        2-1     27   10

† 8. Waukee                                    2-1     18   NR

†(tie) Pleasant Valley                         1-1     18   NR

†10. Ankeny Centennial                         2-1     14   NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Marion Linn-Mar 8. Waterloo West 8. Ankeny 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Des Moines Roosevelt 3.  Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Falls 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.<

Class 4A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Eldridge North Scott (6)                  3-0     78   T1

† 2. Norwalk                                   3-0     59   3

† 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier                       2-1     49   7

† 4. Le Mars                                   3-0     41   9

† 5. Epworth Western Dubuque                   2-1     39   4

† 6. Decorah                                   3-0     30   NR

† 7. Gilbert                                   3-0     27   NR

† 8. Glenwood (1)                              2-1     23   6

†(tie) Adel ADM (1)                            2-1     23   T1

†10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central               2-1     21   8

Others receiving votes: Alleman North Polk 18. Bondurant Farrar 15. Indianola 8. Boone 6. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3.<

Class 3A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Williamsburg (7)                          3-0     78   1

† 2. Mount Vernon                              3-0     64   2

† 3. Nevada (1)                                3-0     62   3

† 4. Creston                                   3-0     51   T4

† 5. Webster City                              3-0     43   6

† 6. Clear Lake                                3-0     37   NR

† 7. Harlan                                    2-1     31   8

† 8. Sioux City Heelan                         3-0     26   NR

† 9. Hampton-Dumont                            2-0     18   NR

†10. Davenport Assumption                      2-1     15   7

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Van Horne Benton 6. Humboldt 3.<

Class 2A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Van Meter (3)                             3-0     74   2

† 2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)                      3-0     73   1

† 3. Inwood West Lyon                          3-0     65   3

† 4. Hull Western Christian                    3-0     52   4

† 5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie                  3-0     40   6

† 6. Cherokee                                  3-0     35   7

† 7. Tipton                                    3-0     25   NR

†(tie) Chariton                                3-0     25   NR

† 9. Donnellson Central Lee                    3-0     12   NR

†10. Osage                                     2-1     9   NR  

Others receiving votes: Clarinda 8. Sheldon 6. Spirit Lake 6. Monticello 4. Greene County 3. Monroe PCM 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1. Roland-Story 1.<

Class 1A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Grundy Center (6)                         3-0     69   1

† 2. Iowa City Regina (1)                      3-0     55   9

† 3. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac                        3-0     53   2

† 4. Treynor                                   3-0     48   10

† 5. Denver                                    3-0     46   7

† 6. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1)                      2-1     35   3

† 7. Wilton                                    3-0     31   NR

† 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg                     3-0     25   NR

† 9. Underwood                                 2-1     24   6

†10. Hudson                                    3-0     21   NR  

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 10. Pella Christian 8. Dike-New Hartford 8. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Waterloo Columbus 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 1. Ridge View 1.<

Class A

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Lynnville-Sully (1)                       3-0     66   2

† 2. St. Ansgar (2)                            3-0     64   T5

† 3. Lisbon (1)                                3-0     48   4

† 4. Moville Woodbury Central (1)               3-0     45   3

† 4. Troy Mills North Linn                     3-0     45   T5

† 6. Britt West Hancock                        2-1     30   1

† 7. AC/GC (1)                                 3-0     27   NR

† 8. Madrid                                    3-0     25   9

† 8. Mount Ayr (2)                             2-1     25   10

†10. South Central Calhoun                     3-0     23   T7  

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 18. Nashua-Plainfield 10. Packwood Pekin 9. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Columbus Junction 1.<

Class 8-Man

†                                             Record  Pts  Prv

† 1. Anita CAM (1)                             3-0     64   3

† 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2)                    3-0     63   1

†(tie) Winfield-Mount Union (3)                 3-0     63   T4

† 4. Bedford (1)                               3-0     54   7

† 5. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)                   3-0     52   6

† 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire        3-0     28   8

† 7. Baxter                                    3-0     26   NR

† 8. Clarksville                               4-0     24   NR

† 9. Lansing Kee                               3-0     15   NR

†10. Westside Ar-We-Va                         3-0     11   NR  

Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 10. Wayland WACO 6. Central City 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 5. Montezuma 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Lenox 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2. Clarinda Academy 2.

