The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Southeast Polk (7) 3-0 79 1
† 2. West Des Moines Dowling (1) 3-0 71 2
† 3. Bettendorf 3-0 65 5
† 4. Dubuque Hempstead 3-0 43 8
† 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-0 36 NR
† 6. Johnston 2-1 27 9
†(tie) Waukee Northwest 2-1 27 10
† 8. Waukee 2-1 18 NR
†(tie) Pleasant Valley 1-1 18 NR
†10. Ankeny Centennial 2-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 11. Marion Linn-Mar 8. Waterloo West 8. Ankeny 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Falls 2. West Des Moines Valley 1.<
Class 4A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Eldridge North Scott (6) 3-0 78 T1
† 2. Norwalk 3-0 59 3
† 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 49 7
† 4. Le Mars 3-0 41 9
† 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 2-1 39 4
† 6. Decorah 3-0 30 NR
† 7. Gilbert 3-0 27 NR
† 8. Glenwood (1) 2-1 23 6
†(tie) Adel ADM (1) 2-1 23 T1
†10. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1 21 8
Others receiving votes: Alleman North Polk 18. Bondurant Farrar 15. Indianola 8. Boone 6. Council Bluffs Jefferson 3.<
Class 3A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Williamsburg (7) 3-0 78 1
† 2. Mount Vernon 3-0 64 2
† 3. Nevada (1) 3-0 62 3
† 4. Creston 3-0 51 T4
† 5. Webster City 3-0 43 6
† 6. Clear Lake 3-0 37 NR
† 7. Harlan 2-1 31 8
† 8. Sioux City Heelan 3-0 26 NR
† 9. Hampton-Dumont 2-0 18 NR
†10. Davenport Assumption 2-1 15 7
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Van Horne Benton 6. Humboldt 3.<
Class 2A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Van Meter (3) 3-0 74 2
† 2. Central Lyon-GLR (5) 3-0 73 1
† 3. Inwood West Lyon 3-0 65 3
† 4. Hull Western Christian 3-0 52 4
† 5. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 3-0 40 6
† 6. Cherokee 3-0 35 7
† 7. Tipton 3-0 25 NR
†(tie) Chariton 3-0 25 NR
† 9. Donnellson Central Lee 3-0 12 NR
†10. Osage 2-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarinda 8. Sheldon 6. Spirit Lake 6. Monticello 4. Greene County 3. Monroe PCM 1. West Burlington-Notre Dame 1. Roland-Story 1.<
Class 1A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Grundy Center (6) 3-0 69 1
† 2. Iowa City Regina (1) 3-0 55 9
† 3. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 53 2
† 4. Treynor 3-0 48 10
† 5. Denver 3-0 46 7
† 6. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca (1) 2-1 35 3
† 7. Wilton 3-0 31 NR
† 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-0 25 NR
† 9. Underwood 2-1 24 6
†10. Hudson 3-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 10. Pella Christian 8. Dike-New Hartford 8. Jewell South Hamilton 3. Waterloo Columbus 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 1. Ridge View 1.<
Class A
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Lynnville-Sully (1) 3-0 66 2
† 2. St. Ansgar (2) 3-0 64 T5
† 3. Lisbon (1) 3-0 48 4
† 4. Moville Woodbury Central (1) 3-0 45 3
† 4. Troy Mills North Linn 3-0 45 T5
† 6. Britt West Hancock 2-1 30 1
† 7. AC/GC (1) 3-0 27 NR
† 8. Madrid 3-0 25 9
† 8. Mount Ayr (2) 2-1 25 10
†10. South Central Calhoun 3-0 23 T7
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 18. Nashua-Plainfield 10. Packwood Pekin 9. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Columbus Junction 1.<
Class 8-Man
† Record Pts Prv
† 1. Anita CAM (1) 3-0 64 3
† 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2) 3-0 63 1
†(tie) Winfield-Mount Union (3) 3-0 63 T4
† 4. Bedford (1) 3-0 54 7
† 5. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 3-0 52 6
† 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 3-0 28 8
† 7. Baxter 3-0 26 NR
† 8. Clarksville 4-0 24 NR
† 9. Lansing Kee 3-0 15 NR
†10. Westside Ar-We-Va 3-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 10. Wayland WACO 6. Central City 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 5. Montezuma 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Lenox 2. Marengo Iowa Valley 2. Clarinda Academy 2.
