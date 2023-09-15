DEWITT, Ia. – It was all Central DeWitt on Friday night as they jumped all over the Clinton River Kings in the first half of their local matchup.
Senior running back Michael Cabrera started the scoring off for the Sabers 51 seconds into the game, breaking off a 51 yard touchdown run.
Later in the first a 10 yard run by Cabrera extended the lead to 14. The River Kings then threw a pick six two minutes later and the Sabers made it 21-0 with 3:58 to go in the first quarter.
Later in the first quarter, Cabrera got his third touchdown run of the game, this one from two yards out to make it 28-0.
The Sabers added another touchdown with 2:34 to go in the first half that put them up by 35. 22 seconds later, Cabrera picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, his fourth of the game, which put Central DeWitt up 41-0. Central DeWitt added three more points before halftime to take the lead 44-0.
Late in the fourth, Mason Luckritz had a 26 yard touchdown run to make it a 44-6 game. That ended up being the final and the Sabers are now 2-2 on the year while Clinton moves to 0-4.
Clinton will host Cedar Rapids Xavier for their homecoming match up next week.
