The Camanche Athletics Hall of Fame selections for 2023 will be introduced at the Storm’s home football game this Friday, September 8th and will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday. The honorees are Sue (Cox) Maher (1975 graduate, athlete), Dave Grim (class of 1980, athlete, coach, administrator), Jim Willis (class of 1990, athlete), Nate Dennis (class of 1992, athlete), Ashley Gonzalez (class of 2011, athlete) and the 1997 State Champion Girls’ Tennis Team coached by Simon and Brenda Rasche. The team members were Erin Montgomery, Lisa (Munck) Wheat, Amy (Butt) Jackson, Rebecca (Langrehr) Gorsh, Sara (Meyermann) Jensen, and Kristin (Nissen) Flora.
“The selection committee did an outstanding job of identifying five individuals and a State Champion Team to be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame this year. All of the honorees are not only outstanding former student-athletes and coaches, they are also outstanding people, and it’s a pleasure to recognize them,” Camanche Activities Director Meg Schebler said.
The Class of 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees are:
Sue (Cox) Maher – class of 1975
Athlete
Sue was a pioneer for girls’ athletics while at Camanche High School. Sue participated on the first teams in school history in volleyball, basketball, track and softball. Sue contributed to every area of the newly formed girls’ programs, and was a force on the courts, track, and field. As a leader on the volleyball team, Sue led the team to state her junior and senior year, and was named team MVP. Basketball was the 6-on-6 style and was sanctioned in Sue’s senior year. She averaged 32 points per game and had a high score of 49 that season and her 85% free throw percentage was one of the top percentages in the state. Her 6-on-6 scoring statistics were long standing in the record books at Camanche. Sue also was successful on the track, where she exceled in softball throw and long jump. Sue played first base for the softball team as well. Sue was named Camanche’s Female Athlete of the Year in 1975.
Dave Grim – class of 1982
Athlete, Coach, Administrator
Dave Grim has been a fixture in Camanche athletics since his days as an athlete in the early 1980s. Dave was an All-District and All-State football player while at Camanche and was also an All- Conference and All-State basketball player during his time. He is a member of the 500 point club in basketball and was a state track qualifier. Dave also earned recognition as an All-Conference and All-State baseball player.
After five years teaching and coaching at Plainfield High School in Illinois, Dave joined the staff at Camanche in 1992, serving the school district in numerous capacities for 31 years until his recent retirement in May of this year.
Dave was the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach from 1995-2008, leading the team to back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1997 and 1998. He was named the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s District Coach of the Year in both those seasons. Dave also served as the Activities Director for 10 years, overseeing the operations of all activities from 2002-2012. As an Assistant Varsity Football coach for 31 years, Dave was a part of the school’s three play-off appearances, the first being in 2010. Camanche’s football team won its way to the school’s only “Dome” appearance in 2020, playing in the State Semi-Finals. Coach Grim was also a part of the team’s playoff experience in 2021 and Dave was named the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Dave also served as the Assistant Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach from 2013-2023, helping lead the team to three State Tournament appearances in 2017, 2020 and 2021.
Jim Willis – class of 1990
Athlete
Jim was an iconic student-athlete while at Camanche High School. He lettered in cross country, baseball, football, basketball, and tennis. He exceled in tennis, played varsity all four years, finishing with a career record of 143-36. He was a member of the 1987 State Runner-up Team, and then contributed to three straight state team titles in 1988, 1989, and 1990. Outside of team play, Jim also qualified for State in doubles tennis in 1988 and 1989, finishing as state runner-up the latter year. Jim also qualified for State Singles play in 1990, placing 5th overall. As a senior, Jim was named the Bernie Saggau Award winner and received the Brian Pearson Memorial Award from Camanche High School.
Jim attended Coe College as a three sport athlete, participating in Football and Basketball, and continuing to excel in Tennis. He was a four year letter winner at the collegiate level and finished his career at Coe with a record of 98-51. Jim was the 1991 Midwest Conference Champion in doubles and qualified for the 1994 NCAA Championships in doubles as well. Jim passed away in April 2021 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Nate Dennis – class of 1992
Athlete
Nate Dennis was a 4 sport varsity letterman earning 11 varsity letters during his high school career in tennis, football, basketball, and baseball. During his time at Camanche Nate was all conference honorable mention in football his senior year, placed third in doubles in tennis his sophomore year and won the State Championship in singles at the State Tournament his senior year. Nate was a member of three tennis team State championships in 1989, 1990, and 1992. He was awarded the Prince All-American award in 1992 for the Outstanding Tennis player in the State of Iowa. He finished his tennis career at Camanche with a record of 77-19.
Nate received a tennis scholarship to Graceland College where he competed in men’s singles and doubles for four years. During his time the Graceland Men’s Tennis Team won multiple Conference Championships and qualified as a team to the 1994 NAIA National Tennis Tournament.
Ashley Gonzalez – Class of 2011
Athlete
Ashley was a superstar while at Camanche High School, participating in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
As a freshman Ashley qualified for State in three track events, finishing 4th in the 100m hurdles, 4th in the 4x200, and 13th in the sprint medley. She also was named as an all-conference softball player. Her success continued as a sophomore, earning all-conference honors in volleyball and qualifying for state track in three events, finishing 2nd in the 4x100 and 4x200, as well as 12th in the 100m hurdles. As a junior Ashley was named 1st team all-conference in volleyball and added basketball to her resume, being named an all-conference selection in that sport as well. Her success on the track continued as she qualified for state in four events, highlighted by a 3rd place finish in the 4x200 m relay. Ashley reached the pinnacle of her high school career as a senior. She was selected as the Conference Player of the Year in volleyball, also being recognized as an all-district and special mention all-state honoree. She was selected 1st team all-conference in basketball and again reached the state track meet in three events. She competed for the 4th straight year in the 100m hurdles and qualified in the 400m hurdles and high jump. Ashley was named a finalist for the Quad City Times Athlete of the Year.
Ashley continued her athletic career at the collegiate level, playing volleyball at Kirkwood Community College where she was named 2nd team NJCAA All-American, and 1st team All-Conference. She then continued her academic and athletic career at Newman University, where she was named the Heartland Conference Player of the Year. Ashley received numerous accolades at Newman, including All-Conference, All-Region, and All-American recognition. Upon her graduation, she held school record for Single Season Kills, Blocks Solo, Blocks, Aces, and Points, and Single Game Aces.
1997 Girls’ Tennis State Championship Team
Coached by Simon Rasche, whose wife Brenda served as the Assistant Coach, the 1997 Girls’ Tennis Team won the State Championship title by defeating Waterloo Columbus 5-1 in the final match. Their dual meet record in 1997 was 16-1. The team consisted of three seniors, Amy Butt, Rebecca Langrehr, and Erin Montgomery, as well as three juniors, Lisa Munck, Kristin Nissen, and Sara Meyermann. The team also qualified as individuals as Montgomery/Butt and Meyermann/Munck played in the State Doubles tournament and Kristin Nissen played in the State Singles tournament. These players were also played on the State Champion Runner-Up teams in 1996 and 1998.
The championship match was played on June 5, 1997, which was also Coach Simon Rasche’s 40th birthday. As the trophy was awarded, the Camanche team and fans broke out singing “Happy Birthday” to him. This State Championship was the first Girls’ Tennis Team title for the school, more would follow.
