CAMANCHE – It was a battle on Friday night as the Camanche Storm hosted the Alburnett Pirates in an out of district matchup.
This one got off to a slow start as both sides got a single first down before punting the ball to the other. On their second drive, the Storm got an 11 yard carry by Mark Sanders that gave them a first down in Alburnetts territory.
However, the Storm’s offense stalled, punting the ball back to the pirates. Later in the first half, the Storm forced a big time fumble as the Pirates were driving that was recovered by Trey Carter.
The Storm did not use this turnover to their advantage as the Pirates blocked the Storm’s punt and took it back to the house for a touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead.
Camanche responded well, using a 44 yard throw from senior quarterback Bryce Buckley to junior wide receiver Tyson Seeser. They then slowly marched their way down the last 26 yards of the field that was capped off by a two yard completion to senior Josh Wiersema.
The Pirates then marched down the field within the last two minutes of the half, scoring on a one yard completion to take a 14-7 lead into the half.
To begin the second half the Storm started out with the ball, gaining one first down before having to punt the ball once again.
Alburnett made their way down the field but a fumbled exchange on third down forced the Pirates to attempt a field goal. Their attempt went wide left and the Storm took over on downs.
Both sides went three and out before the Storm were pinned at their own two yard line. That did not stop the Storm as Sanders broke off a 43 yard run. Cayden Allen then followed him up with a 35 yard run before Sanders ran it into the endzone from 20 yards out on the very next play for a three play, 98 yard drive. The extra point was good and both sides were tied at 14.
On their next drive, the Storm used big passing plays from Buckley to Wiersema that saw the duo complete a 36 yarder and a 42 yarder to set up a four yard touchdown run from Allen three plays later to give the Storm their first lead, 21-14.
However, that was short lived as the Pirates had a long kick return before scoring two plays later to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
After a Sanders fumble, the Pirates marched right back down the field, taking the lead 28-21 on a 17 yard touchdown pass.
The Storm began their way down the field with a couple of nice throws from Buckley with under a minute to go. This one came down to 4th and 10 from the Pirates 26 yard line.
Buckley’s pass to Seeser fell incomplete and the Storm fell to Alburnett in a close battle, 28-21.
Camanche will look to bounce back when they host Wilton next weekend.
