CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm started slow and never gained offensive momentum, dropping their third game 26-6 to Wilton at home on Friday night.
The lone score for the Storm came in the fourth quarter. On a fourth down 26 yards out, quarterback Bryce Buckley sent a pass flying and it was pulled down by Mark Sanders.
It was the only touchdown for the Storm.
Defense controlled the game throughout the first half, with both teams staying scoreless through the first 17 minutes of play.
During a drive in the second quarter, Wilton continuously managed to punch through three to five yard runs and marched up the field. From four yards out, Wilton ran a quarterback keep and punched it in for the first points of the game. Wilton’s 7-0 lead would be the score heading into the locker rooms at halftime.
That’s not to say that the Storm didn’t have their chances. On their first drive, Wiersema took the kickoff to the Storm 40. From there, they moved it down to the 21-yard line. On a fourth down they went for it, the pass going long and ball going to the Beavers.
On Wilton’s first drive, they had a third down and one to go in the middle of the field. The Storm not only stopped them on third down, they stopped them on fourth down to take the ball over at their own 44.
Before the first even ended, Camanche made another defensive stop and then picked up a bad punt from Wilton to start their possession on the Beaver 23.
With some great returns and high flying passes, the Storm just couldn’t get it past the goal line in the first half.
The Beavers scored twice in the third quarter to extend their lead out to 20-0. One came off a 20-yard touchdown pass and one came off another run up the middle from ten yards out.
Wilton scored their final with one minute remaining to play to put the final at 26-6.
Camanche (0-3) travels in Week 3, heading down 136 to take on Northeast in the first district game of the season.
