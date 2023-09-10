CLINTON, Ia. - The Clinton River Queens hosted their River Queen Invitational on Saturday morning as eight other schools joined them.
Top finishes for Clinton on the day began in the 200 yard freestyle relay as the River Queens found fourth place in the event with Kendie Huizenga, Lahna Schroeder, Bella Perez and Brisch Eloise combining for a time of 1:52.54.
The River Queens later took fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Ava Kaup, Schroeder, Huizenga and Josie Srp combining for a time of 4:04.85.
Those were the top finishers for Clinton on the day as they took fifth place in the field of nine teams. They finished the day with 95 points. Winning the invite by a large portion was Davenport Central with 402 total point. Muscatine was behind them with 194, Dubuque Hempstead had 192 and Burlington had 160.
