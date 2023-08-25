CLINTON – It was a sloppy one on Friday night as the Clinton River Kings fell in their season opener to the Davenport Central Blue Devils, 21-13.
The River Kings got off to a slow start on hall of fame night, going three and out on the opening possession of this one. Defensively, things were going well but a Blue Devil receiver slipped coverage on 3rd and 13 to give Davenport Central a 75 yard touchdown reception and the early 7-0 lead.
The next two Clinton possessions both ended the same as the River Kings offense was struggling to muster anything up. However, the defense continued to hold, keeping the Blue Devils off the scoreboard.
A bad snap on a punt gave Clinton good field position. They took advantage of it as JhiKeith McGraw slipped free for a 23 yard gain to give the River Kings first and goal from the nine yard line. Junior quarterback Ayden Wiebers found McGraw open for an 11 yard touchdown to even the game at seven a piece.
However, with under three minutes to go in the first half, a bad River Kings snap on fourth down deep in their own territory gave the Blue Devils a safety and the lead, 9-7. They then had a nice punt return. Tatum Roselle, Davenport Centrals quarterback, broke off a couple good runs before handing it off to Jake Jantzi for a one yard touchdown run. Clinton did block the extra point to keep it a one possession game, 15-7, heading into the half.
The River Kings caught a break to start the half as junior Josh Orr recovered a Blue Devil fumble on the kick return to give Clinton the ball at the 25 yard line.
The River Kings were not able to take advantage and they turned the ball over on a fumble of their own that gave the Blue Devils the ball at the 27 yard line.
Neither team was playing very good and both teams traded possessions. Neither team could find their way onto the scoreboard in the third quarter and this one was turning into a punt heavy contest.
After Clinton’s Collin Fullick recovered a fumble to give the River Kings the ball back, Wiebers threw an interception which gave Davenport Central fantastic field position at Clinton’s 13 yard line. However, what happened next was even crazier as the Blue Devils fumbled and Clinton took over. Not even two plays later, the Blue Devils got the ball right back on a fumble recovery of their own at the Clinton six yard line.
A one yard run with seven minutes to go extended the Blue Devils lead to 21-7.
When things were looking bleak, Fullick broke off a 90 yard carry to give the River Kings 1st and goal from the seven yard line with just under five minutes left in the game.
Fullick then scored on a two yard run to make it a 21-13 game with 3:39 to go.
The River Kings were able to stop the Blue Devils with 2:04 to go and ensure themselves one more possession.
Wiebers found Fullick on a little screen for 17 yards on the first play of the possession to put them at their own 43 yard line. However, the River Kings offense stalled and they turned the ball over on downs.
Davenport Central picked up the win 21-13 and Clinton falls to 0-1 on the year.
Fullick led the offense with 87 rushing yards.
The River Kings will play at Maquoketa next week.
