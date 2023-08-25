FORRESTON – The Fulton Steamers made their way to Forreston on Friday night where they met the Cardinals in a matchup of AP top five Class 1A teams.
Despite having an 18-8 lead at halftime, the Steamers were unable to find points in the second half as Forreston battled back to win the matchup 22-18.
River Hawks dominate New London, pick up 61-22 win
PRESTON - The Easton Valley River Hawks defeated the New London Tigers 61-22 on Friday night.
The River Hawks are 1-0 and will play at Edgewood-Colesburg next Friday.
Storm struggle at Walhert Catholic, return home to face Alburnett
DUBUQUE - The Camanche Storm struggled against the Walhert Catholic Golden Eagles on Friday night as they were defeated 48-12.
Camanche will return home next Friday night in search of their first win when they host Alburnett.
North Scott shuts down Central DeWitt, 34-7 in opener
ELDRIDGE - The Central DeWitt Sabers were shut down by the North Scott Lancers on Friday night in a tough season opener.
The Sabers will host their home opener next Friday night when they take on the Northeast Rebels at 7:15 p.m.
