FORRESTON – The Fulton Steamers made their way to Forreston on Friday night where they met the Cardinals in a matchup of AP top five Class 1A teams.

Despite having an 18-8 lead at halftime, the Steamers were unable to find points in the second half as Forreston battled back to win the matchup 22-18.

River Hawks dominate New London, pick up 61-22 win

PRESTON - The Easton Valley River Hawks defeated the New London Tigers 61-22 on Friday night.

The River Hawks are 1-0 and will play at Edgewood-Colesburg next Friday.

Storm struggle at Walhert Catholic, return home to face Alburnett

DUBUQUE - The Camanche Storm struggled against the Walhert Catholic Golden Eagles on Friday night as they were defeated 48-12. 

Camanche will return home next Friday night in search of their first win when they host Alburnett. 

North Scott shuts down Central DeWitt, 34-7 in opener

ELDRIDGE - The Central DeWitt Sabers were shut down by the North Scott Lancers on Friday night in a tough season opener. 

The Sabers will host their home opener next Friday night when they take on the Northeast Rebels at 7:15 p.m.

