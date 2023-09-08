Clinton High School Logo

CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings returned home for a tough task against Dubuque Walhert Catholic on Friday night.

The River Kings stayed with the Golden Eagles all first half as they trailed 28-14 going into the break.

However, out of the half the Golden Eagles scored five straight touchdowns to pick up the 63-14 win.

Ayden Wiebers had a nice game throwing for 221 yards but the run game was held to just 30 total yards.

The River Kings will head to Central DeWitt next Friday night in a local matchup.

Sabers dominated by Solon, 41-6

SOLON, Ia. – The Central DeWitt Sabers were defeated by the Solon Spartans on Friday night.

The Spartans went up 28-6 heading into the break and added 13 more points in the third quarter to secure the 41-6 win.

Rebels lose close one to Maquoketa, 43-34

MAQUOKETA, Ia. – The Northeast Rebels were defeated by Maquoketa, 43-34 on Friday night.

Maquoketa moves to 3-0 on the year while Northeast is 1-2.

Northeast will host Camanche next Friday night in the Battle of the Blue.

