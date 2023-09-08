CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings returned home for a tough task against Dubuque Walhert Catholic on Friday night.
The River Kings stayed with the Golden Eagles all first half as they trailed 28-14 going into the break.
However, out of the half the Golden Eagles scored five straight touchdowns to pick up the 63-14 win.
Ayden Wiebers had a nice game throwing for 221 yards but the run game was held to just 30 total yards.
The River Kings will head to Central DeWitt next Friday night in a local matchup.
Sabers dominated by Solon, 41-6
SOLON, Ia. – The Central DeWitt Sabers were defeated by the Solon Spartans on Friday night.
The Spartans went up 28-6 heading into the break and added 13 more points in the third quarter to secure the 41-6 win.
Rebels lose close one to Maquoketa, 43-34
MAQUOKETA, Ia. – The Northeast Rebels were defeated by Maquoketa, 43-34 on Friday night.
Maquoketa moves to 3-0 on the year while Northeast is 1-2.
Northeast will host Camanche next Friday night in the Battle of the Blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.