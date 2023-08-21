After a 28-8-1 season a year ago, Stacy Germann and her Steamers are ready for another year of volleyball.
Last season the Steamers were 10-2 in conference play with a young team full of junior starters.
This season, they return all but one starter and will have more of a veteran heavy starting group. Senior Brooklyn Brennan will be once again be the go to piece for this Fulton squad as they lean on her to set and hit from the outside.
"Brooklyn Brennan will be at the reins setting and hitting in the outside position," Head coach Stacy Germann said. "She is our strongest, most versatile and most consistent hitter. Her foot movement and setting hands will set the plate for our other hitters."
Pairing with her will be junior Miraya Pessman who will also set and hit as an outside hitter.
"She is quick and can jump out of the roof. Her arm swing is one of the quickest which makes her difficult to block," Germann said.
Seniors Annaka Hackett and Ava Bowen will hold down the middle as both will continue to be powerful blockers and hitters.
"Annaka and Ava together will give us some of the strongest middle play Fulton has seen," Germann said.
Holding down the right side of the court will be another senior in Reese Dykstra as she will give them yet another offensive weapon offensively. She also is one of the largest energy contributors to the team that really allows them to make late game surges.
"She will give us forceful blocks and strong attack options. Reese also gives us the WOW factor and energy needed to close games," Germann said.
Junior Resse Germann returns as the Steamers libero as she will be the heart and sole of the Steamers defense as well as their serve receive control.
"She takes the lead and controls the back row well for the Steamers. Resse is one of the best libero’s in the Iowa/Illinois area and will allow us to get some kills off of defensive plays initiated by her dig," Germann said.
This offense will be one to watch out for as they have so many options to lean to. Although they have a lot of strengths, coach Germann says that mental toughness will be their biggest weakness.
The Steamers aim to step up to the challenge this season and execute on the defensive side of the ball.
Fulton will host Galena this Thursday, August 24 for their season opener at 7 p.m.
Fulton Volleyball Roster
#1 Kalynn Westphal, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#2 Brooklyn Brennan, Outside Hitter, Sr
#3 Annaka Hackett, Middle Hitter, Sr
#4 Ava Bowen, Middle Hitter, Sr
#5 Miraya Pessman, Setter and Outside Hitter, Jr
#6 Samantha Simpson, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#7 Kali Brewer, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#8 Parker Sanderson, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#9 Olivia Knott, Outside and Middle Hitter, Jr
#10 Reese Dykstra, Right-side Hitter, Sr
#12 Chloe Edwards, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#13 Haley Smither, Middle and Outside Hitter, So
#16 Addyson Hartman, Defensive Specialist, Jr
#17 Kylie Smither, Middle Hitter, Jr
#20 Paige Lower, Sr
#22 Resse Germann, Libero, Jr
Fulton Volleyball Schedule
8/24 Fulton vs Galena 7 PM
8/29 Fulton at Northeast 7 PM
8/31 Fulton vs Wethersfield 7 PM
9/5 Fulton vs Forreston 7 PM
9/9 Invitational at Byron High School 9 AM
9/12 Fulton at Eastland 7 PM
9/14 Fulton at Polo 7 PM
9/16 Invitational at Clinton 8:30 AM
9/19 Fulton vs Asthon-Franklin Center 7 PM
9/21 Fulton vs Amboy 7 PM
9/25 Fulton vs Milledgeville 7 PM
9/28 Fulton at Forreston 7 PM
9/30 Invitational at Sterling 8 AM
10/3 Fulton at Milledgeville 7 PM
10/4 Fulton vs Eastland 7 PM
10/10 Fulton vs Polo 7 PM (Senior Night)
10/12 Fulton at Ashton-Franklin Center 7 PM
10/17 Fulton at Amboy 7 PM
10/21 Tournament at Stillman Valley 8 AM
