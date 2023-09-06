For the Clinton River Kings they are coming off of a tough loss at Maquoketa where they were shutout 35-0.
Clinton is 0-2 and has yet another tough task as they host the Dubuque Walhert Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles come into this one 1-1 after losing to Western Dubuque last week.
“They’re working on becoming a team, I’ll tell you that right now. They’ve done a really nice job of coming together. On Monday they showed up on a day with no school and they voted to have practice early in the morning. They were all there and they’ve all been there every single day this week trying to get better,” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said.
However, Herrig and his team believe that they can continue to improve and get better. That is what it is all about for this program, getting better each week and keeping their heads up.
“We know that we can right this ship and we know that there are a lot of nay sayers out there that don’t believe in us but we have a group of guys that believe and want to get better every single week,” Herrig said.
The River Kings will host Walhert on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Steamers looking for first win on Homecoming night
Nobody in the IHSA Class 1A has had tougher opponents than the Fulton Steamers as their 0-2 record has come to the #1 and #2 teams in Class 1A.
“With no disrespect to anyone we’ve got left on our schedule, I think it’s safe to say we’ve seen the best two teams in our conference and in the state of Illinois in weeks one and two,” Head coach Patrick Lower said. “I’m not saying it’s gonna get easier because that’s disrespectful to the teams we’re playing but we’re not going to see what we’ve seen. We’re still gonna see good football and we’re still gonna have to be at our best to win.”
After losing a close one on the road at #2 Forreston in week one, the Steamers then were tasked with hosting the three time reigning champions in Lean-Winslow. Fulton fell 32-8 with their lone score coming late in the game.
“What happened last Friday against Lena last week was that we had a negative play here and there that killed our drives,” Lower said. “We did some things in that second half that I thought were nice and we can build off of this week.”
The defense has started to come together for Fulton, holding Lena to only 32 points on Friday. Their special teams also blocked a punt late which led to their lone score of the night.
“I think are kids are starting to get it and understand what they need to do on the defensive side of the ball,” Lower said. “We have a pretty athletic group and once they get going I think it’ll be pretty fun to watch.”
Fulton stays at home this weekend when they host Pearl City-Eastland for their homecoming game beginning at 7 p.m.
“This is a team that’s coming into the season 0-2 and they haven’t had a ton of success over the last couple of years. They’re a really athletic group and they have a lot of team speed,” Lower said.
Camanche looks to snap two game skid as they host Wilton
The Camanche Storm lost a tough one a week ago as they fell to Alburnett at home 28-21.
“Obviously it was a tough loss. We had some miscues on special teams that hurt us but I also thought we did a lot of nice things. Offensively we had almost 400 yards of total offense and defensively we played pretty well but we just got put in some bad spots,” Head coach Dustin Coit said.
Offensively the Storm looked much better in week two with a pretty balanced attack. Bryce Buckley threw for 185 yards and a touchdown to Josh Wiersema who had 106 of those yards. Another senior Mark Sanders had himself a solid game, rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s [Mark Sanders] been great. We always knew Mark had it in him because he had some moments last year as a junior. He’s really bought in and got in the weight room. He has that mindset now where he can take over a game,” Coit said.
The Storm will host the 2-0 Wilton Beavers on Friday night at 7:15 in hopes of securing their first win of the season.
“Another opportunity to get better and be ready to go by district play in week four. Wilton is a good squad, they’re coming in 2-0 with a solid run game and a good defense so we’re gonna have to be ready to go,”
Northeast heads to Maquoketa for out of district battle
Northeast will have it’s hands full this Friday as they head to Maquoketa for their third and final out of district game.
The Rebels are coming off a 37-14 loss against Central DeWitt a week ago in which they got stopped from scoring in the red zone three different times.
“We had our chances in that game. We got down to the red zone three times where we didn’t score so we just need to capitalize on those things going forward,” Head coach Mark Lee said.
Quarterback Gavin Kramer passed for 198 yards with a touchdown as well as ran for 147 yards and another touchdown to continue his stellar start.
Northeast heads to Maquoketa who is 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve worked on improving us and our mistakes against DeWitt. We’ve been scheming on what we need to do to slow their offense,” Lee said.
Easton Valley returns home to host Springville
The River Hawks are back at home this Friday night when they host Springville at 7 p.m.
For Easton Valley they are coming off of a tough loss at Edgewood-Colesburg 66-26.
“We’re just looking to rebound. Obviously it was a tough loss last Friday. Nobody likes to get beat and nobody likes to get beat that bad so they’re using that and they’re working really hard this week to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Head coach Derek Erwin said.
This week they will look to bounce back against the 1-2 Orioles.
“Springville is kinda in the same boat as us. They’re young, low in numbers but they’re hungry just like us.”
