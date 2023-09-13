Both the Camanche Storm and Northeast Rebels have gotten off to a slow start to begin the year as the Storm are 0-3 and the Rebels are 1-2.
These pair of local rivals are looking to turn their seasons around in a crucial Battle of the Blue rivalry game.
“No matter what the records are, this one is always a hard fought game. It will be a battle. They’ve got some really good players, a good quarterback, a good front and some good skill guys too so we’re going to need to be ready to go,” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said.
“We’re always looking forward to this game. It’s a nice rivalry between schools,” Northeast head coach Mark Lee said. “It’s almost always a pretty good game and I don’t expect any less for this game on Friday nigh.,”
Starting with Camanche, they have not had their ideal start to the season. The Storm have lost three straight games to open the year, including two straight at home.
“We’re getting in the red zone a lot but we’re just not finishing drives. We got to make sure we’re executing all the way through our drives and getting some points on the board,” Coit said.
A week ago Camanche welcomed in Wilton and it was a close one in the first half as they held the Beavers to just 7 points. However, the offense could not score and they trailed at the half. In the second half Wilton found their way to more points, defeating Camanche 26-6.
“We executed our defensively game plan really well, especially in that first half. They had two rushers coming into that game averaging over 130 yards a game and we were able to hold the running back 60 and their running back only ran for 85,” Coit said.
For Northeast, they started off the season with a bang, defeating Bellevue 40-16 before running into some trouble over the last two weeks on the road at DeWitt and at Maquoketa.
Last week they fell to Maquoketa 43-34 in what was a high scoring affair. The offense has been as good as advertised but their big point of emphasis has been the defensive side of the ball.
“The offense has been doing really well but defensively we’ve had a few good stops but just not consistent on it. We’ve definitely been working on that in practice this week,” Lee said.
These two teams will meet up on Friday night in Goose Lake with a kick off time of around 7:15 p.m.
River Kings on to DeWitt as two local teams look to battle it out
The 1-2 Central DeWitt Sabers are hosting the 0-3 Clinton River Kings on Friday night in a local matchup that has gone in Central DeWitt’s favor the last six meetings.
It has been a little bit of a struggle for the River Kings to open up this year but they showed some signs of growth last week in the first half of their game against Walhert. They drew within seven late in the second quarter to make it 14-21.
However, the Golden Eagles returned the ensuing kick off and poured it on from there defeating Clinton 63-14.
“We were 21-14 in the first half and we were in position to make a play but they housed it to make it a two score game. They then got the ball to start the second half and they marched down the field to score again and make it 35-14,” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said. “It kinda just took the sails out of our guys and we struggled to get it back after that.”
There were good signs for Clinton, including better play out of their junior quarterback Ayden Wiebers who threw for 221 yards a week ago.
“Our offensive line kept Ayden Wiebers clean all night long and Ayden threw for 221 yards. He did a great job stepping into his throws and making reads. He finally took some charge out there. That’s the player we knew we could get out of Ayden and that’s the player we expect going forward,” Herrig said.
The River Kings also look to establish more of a run game as that continued to struggle last week.
“The confidence is now there in the offense and that’s big. The guys are really rallying behind Ayden, we just need to make sure we run the ball better,” Herrig said.
The Sabers lost 41-7 last week on the road at Solon and are hoping to bounce back on their homecoming night. They will host Clinton at 7:30 p.m.
Fulton looks to make it 2 in a row
The Fulton Steamers picked up their first win of the season on Friday night as they defeated Pearl City-Eastland 14-6.
“We’re coming in after a win and feeling pretty good about ourselves. We got better throughout the game last week,” Head coach Patrick Lower said.
This one saw Fulton have a couple drives where they’d be in the red zone and then a negative play would kill the drive and they turned the ball over on downs.
“We just keep working on it because that’s really hurt us all year,” Lower said.
The defense has been really solid for them and will look to continue that on the road this week in Stockton.
“They’re a good football team. They’re very good at running the football. I think that they’ve patterned their offense and defense off of Lena-Winslow and Forreston. They’re not quite their yet but they’re going to be a problem for us physically,” Lower said.
Stockton is also 1-2 on the season and has had some tough opponents. Their matchup will kick off at 7 p.m.
River Hawks look to snap losing streak
The Easton Valley River Hawks are heading to Calamus-Wheatland as they take on the Warriors, who are in their first ever year of varsity football.
“They’re pretty young now and they’re going to try to establish a ground game. Run it up the middle, try and sneak to the outside and we just gotta make sure we’re identifying and making plays,” Head coach Derek Erwin said.
Both teams come into this one 1-2 on the year while the River Hawks are riding a two game losing streak after their 58-40 loss to Springville last week.
Offensively they have been moving the ball through the air, scoring a lot of points with Keagan Lee as the quarterback but they have lacked a ground game.
“Passing wise Keagan our quarterback has been making plays all year. But one thing we gotta at least work on is our run game because the last two weeks it’s been pretty non existent. When teams know that you’re one dimensional it becomes very easy as a defensive coordinator to call against it,” Erwin said.
The River Hawks will head to the Wyoming fair grounds for their matchup against Calamus-Wheatland on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We’re looking to go in and play EV football football right away bringing four quarters of it,” Erwin said.
