GOOSE LAKE - Camanche's Delany Homan finished in first place at the Northeast Invitational on Thursday night.
The freshman picked up the win in the varsity girls race with a time of 21:10.76. Her teammates Gretchyn Fairlie and Jeorgia Neumann came in third and fourth place with times of 22:24.15 and 22:57.38 respectively.
For Northeast, Teryn Hansen came in seventh place with a time of 24:30.31.
Next up was the boys as Prince of Peace's Tate Ruden came in second place with a time of 18:39.39. Northeast's Kelvin Machande took fifth with a time of 19:10.61. His teammate Parker Messerich was right behind him finishing in seventh with a time of 19:39.19.
Camanche's Carter Davis ran a 19:53.01 to take eighth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.