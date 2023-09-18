CLINTON, Ia. - The Clinton High School Board announced a week ago that former head coach, JD Lueders, is back at the helm of Clinton wrestling.
"It's all about giving back to the kids at Clinton because I had an awesome experience when I was in this school and I was on the wrestling team." JD Lueders said. "I just turned 60 years old and I feel like I'm 30 again. I'm super energized and I want to get these kids to know the community is behind them. People want kids to participate, do well and I want to be part of that I hope."
After resigning from the position in April of 2017, Lueders felt like he had lost that connection with the athletes.
"I just kinda got to the point where I didn't feel like I was connecting to the kids anymore. A lot of things were going on and I felt like it was time to step down," he said.
Lueders found out from previous Clinton wrestling coach, Dustin Caldwell, that the position was going to open up. Initially the job enticed him but he had told himself he didn't think he would apply.
"I think the world of Dustin Caldwell, he was a former athlete of mine and he told me he was going to resign when we were out golfing one day. The first thought I had was putting in for the job but I thought to myself 'I don't think I will'," he said.
However, after putting on a camp for the girls team, Lueders found that long lost spark once again.
"About three or four weeks later, my nephew Dylan Schneeberger, who runs the girls program, asked me to put on a camp for our girls and I said 'sure'. I really enjoyed my time with those kids and I felt like I still had something to give the kids at Clinton," he said.
Lueders then put in for the job with athletic director Kevin Behr, only wanting it if he was the only applicant because he did not want to move anyone off the list.
"I'm super excited, it just came up and I talked to Kevin [Behr] and I told him if anyone else had put in for the job I would pull my name back out because I'm not here to bump anybody out. Nobody had and now here we are," he said.
Lueders immediate goals are simple. Build up their numbers and be competitive while doing it.
"There's a couple things that really stick with me. Get the numbers up and get the competitiveness up with that group of kids. The culture I want is that we're gonna be competitive and we're gonna go out and try to win every time," he said.
Although he took six years off as head coach, he expects nothing different. He wants to compete and have his team give their best every single match.
"Let's get this team, which I call my family, set up where we get to where we're going to be competitive. That's the message I want to send to the whole MAC and anyone out there," he said.
On top of building this team back up, Lueders will be returning Don LeRoux to his coaching staff but will be looking to add a few more members over the next week.
"I've got two or three openings that I need to fill. It's going to be who wants to help and who's willing to come in. As a head coach you know you need good people around you because the message to the kids is that we're gonna help you and be in your corner the whole time," he said.
Prior to his resignation, Lueders was a head coach for 16 years including nine at Northeast and seven at Clinton. During that time period he never had a losing season, boasting a 168-73 record. He was also a 1980 state champion under his coach and father, Bob Lueders, who passed away in 1996.
"I went to school at Clinton High and my dad [Bob] coached here. He's a hall of fame coach so I had a great experience my first time here," he said. "Our kids responded really well and we had some really neat success."
He had 23 state place winners and was named MAC Coach of the Year three times and was Conference Coach of the Year twice with Northeast.
