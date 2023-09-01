FULTON, Ill. – The No. 6 Steamers suffered the second loss of the year in Week 2 with a 32-8 loss to the No. 1 ranked Lena-Winslow Panthers Friday night in Fulton.
“Anytime you play a team of this caliber you can’t make mistakes,” said head coach Patrick Lower. “We did some really good things and then we’d have a negative play and we just can’t do that.”
The Steamers took a while to get rolling. Their first drive went three and out, ending with a punt to the Le-Win 35-yard line.
From the 35, the Panthers moved to the other end of the field for their first score, sending the ball up the middle from the 5-yard line with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter. The Panthers converted, and went ahead 8-0.
The Steamers’ first first down came a couple minutes later on a carry from Fulton quarterback Dom Kramer. Kramer launched a pass to Baylen Damhoff on the next play, but Damhoff was pulled down on Panther pass interference, giving the Steamers another 15 yards.
Fulton continued to go to the run game. A few more plays put the Fulton within 20 yards of the goal line, but a tipped pass attempt was smothered by Lena-Winslow for an interception and the ball went the other way.
The Panthers scored their second touchdown with 8:54 remaining in the half and converted again for a 16-0 lead.
After another scoreless drive, the Panthers got the ball back and began another march up the field. Fulton managed to hold the Panthers back and went into the break down 16-0.
The Panthers scored twice more in the second half.
With just over two minutes to play in the final quarter of action, Fulton blocked a Lena-Winslow punt attempt. Taking possession, Fulton put their first and only score of the game up with 1:42 left to play on a 21-yard pass play into the endzone.
“There’s no give-up in these kids, they just keep fighting,” said Lower. “We played physical, just not physical enough tonight.”
Fulton falls to 2-0 on the season after consecutive losses to start.
They played two top-three ranked football teams in the first two weeks of the season.
“We made a few mistakes here and there but overall, we fought hard,” Lower said.
Fulton celebrates homecoming next Friday night, welcoming Galena to their home stadium.
