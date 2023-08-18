The Prince of Peace Irish are geared up and ready for fall sports as they get ready for cross country and volleyball to begin next week.
Starting with cross country, the Irish are a young team with no seniors as they move on from last years senior stand out Marcus Blount who was a four time all stater.
This year they look to continue to get at least another athlete to state with Tate Ruden just missing the cut by ten seconds a year ago.
The Irish have two juniors and three freshman as this young team aims to work to get stronger week by week.
"We've got a really solid team this year, two juniors and three freshman. We're looking better and better," Head coach Owen Howard said.
Cross Country Roster
Tate Ruden, Jr
Liam Darsidan, Jr
Kyler Leslie, Fr
Ryan Greve, Fr
Parker Adams, Fr
Cross Country Schedule
8/31 Invitational at Iowa City Regina
9/7 Invitational at Northeast
9/12 Invitational at North Scott
9/14 Invitational at Cascade
9/18 Invitational at Bellevue
9/23 Invitational at Anamosa
9/28 Invitational at North Cedar
10/2 Invitational at Bellevue
10/5 Invitational at Central DeWitt
10/10 Conference meet at Midland
Prince of Peace Volleyball
For the Irish volleyball team, this is a very young team that only had one junior a year ago in Madison Schnier.
After being senior heavy, they will now be sophomore and junior heavy. They will lean to sophomore Kyla Bellich who notched 127 kills a year ago.
Bellich also added 54 blocks, which led the team, as well as 214 digs in 2022.
The Irish finished 12-20 on the season and 3-3 in conference play which was good enough four fourth place in conference.
Head coach Stacie Kenneavy and her crew will start off their year on Aug. 31 against North Linn. Their first home game will be Sept. 7 against Maquoketa Valley.
Volleyball Schedule
8/31 POP at North Linn
9/5 POP at Camanche
9/7 POP vs Maquoketa Valley
9/14 POP vs Midland
9/16 Clinton Invitational
9/21 POP vs Marquette Catholic
9/26 POP at Easton Valley
9/28 POP at North Cedar
9/30 Tournament at Northeast
10/3 POP vs Lisbon
10/5 POP at Calamus-Wheatland
10/12 Conference Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.