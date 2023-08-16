The school year is once again here, bringing back the week night volleyball games, afternoon cross country meets and Friday night lights football games. With the return of fall sports means new local teams and seasons as we gear back up for another year.
We start off our fall sports preview with the Northeast Rebels as we take a look at their volleyball and cross country seasons. Football will be highlighted next week in our football preview on Thursday.
The Rebels volleyball team looks to build off of their 16-13 season a year ago with nine seniors on the team this season. Northeast finished fourth in conference play, going 5-4 on the season.
“We have some really strong seniors. No matter where those girls are on our roster they all have something great to offer our team,” Head coach Rachel Diedrich said. “We’re looking forward to seeing how they progress over the season.”
Diedrich is in her fourth season at the helm of the Rebels and is looking forward to another year.
“I think we’re in a really good place right now. Our chemistry together has really stepped off on the right foot,” Diedrich said.
Juniors Clare Mulholland and Leah Mangelsen both led the team offensively boasting 196 and 121 kills respectively last season. Mulholland added 12 blocks and Mangelsen had 11. Mangelsen led the team with 34 aces while Mulholland had 28 for Northeast. Along with aces, she also led the team with 194 digs defensively.
“Kaci Johnson, a senior, will be a strong force at the net for us. A couple other strong hitters are Clare Mulholland and Leah Mangelsen. They were heavy hitters for us as well,” Diedrich said.
Another junior, Emily Erwin was second in assists on the team for the Rebels a year ago as the one of the teams two primary setters. She notched 230 assists for Northeast. Emma Kjergaard returns as a starter as well for the Rebels as their experience will be put on display this season.
The season will kick off at Maquoketa next Saturday. They will host their first match again Fulton in a cross state local matchup.
Volleyball Roster
#10 Emily Erwin, JR, Setter
#7 Emma Kjergaard, JR, Right Hitter
#15 Clare Mulholland, JR, Outside Hitter
#21 Leah Mangelsen, JR, Outside Hitter
#24 Cadence Driscoll, JR, Middle Hitter
#20 Holly Lamp, JR, Defensive Specialist
#13 Alyssa Reuter, JR, Defensive Specialist
#18 Kaci Johnson, SR, Middle Hitter
#14 Kaitlyn Hansen, SR, Defensive Specialist
#12 Kylie Petersen, SR, Setter
#9 Ava Mattke, SR, Setter
#30 Sidney Wegener, SR, Right Hitter
#16 Brenna Meyermann, SR, Defensive Specialist/Setter
#22 Ally Kane, SR, Right Hitter/Setter
#17 Bailey Reuter, SR, Defensive Specialist
#25 Paige Stevenson, SR, Outside Hitter/Right Hitter
Volleyball Schedule8/26 Invitational at Maquoketa 9 AM
8/29 Northeast vs Fulton 7 PM
8/31 Northeast vs Cascade 7:15 PM
9/2 Tournament at Anamosa 9 AM
9/9 Invitational at Calamus-Wheatland 9 AM
9/12 Northeast vs Beckman Catholic 7:15 PM
9/14 Northeast vs Bellevue 7:15 PM
9/19 Northeast at Maquoketa 7:15 PM
9/21 Northeast at Anamosa 7:15 PM
9/26 Northeast at Monticello 7:15 PM
9/28 Northeast vs Monticello 7:15 PM
9/30 Northeast Volleyball Tournament 9 AM
10/3 Northeast vs Midland 7 PM
10/9 North Conference Tournament at Bellevue 4 PM
10/12 RVC Conference Tournament at Maquoketa 4 PM
For the cross country team, they are looking to build off of their lone state qualifier a year ago in Cenady Soenksen who was a senior last year.
Placed 57th at the Class 2A race with a time of 21:03.49 However, the Rebels will look to build off of that this season.
They will begin their season out in Clinton next Tuesday in a varsity triangular against Clinton and Easton Valley.
Cross Country Schedule8/22 Northeast at Emma Young Park, Clinton 4:30 PM
8/29 Northeast at Emma Young Park, Clinton 4:30 PM
9/5 Northeast at Tipton City Park 5 PM
9/7 Northeast Invitational 4:30 PM
9/11 Northeast at Little Bear Country Club, Midland 4:30 PM
9/18 Northeast at Bellevue Golf Club 4:30 PM
9/25 Northeast at 3-30 Golf Course, North Cedar 4:30 PM
10/5 Northeast at Grace Lutheran Camp, Central DeWitt 4 PM
10/10 Conference meet at Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex 4:30 PM
10/19 State Qualifiers, TBA 4 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.