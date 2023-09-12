GOOSE LAKE, Ia. - The Northeast Rebels had a tough one against the reigning River Valley Conference champs, the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers, on Tuesday night.
In set one it was Northeast who got off to a good start, holding a four point lead early. However, the Trailblazers battled their way back to take a 16-14 lead.
The communication seemed to be a problem for the Rebels but they were able to keep it close only trailing 18-17.
However, Beckman was able to hold off a Rebel rally and got the set one win 25-21.
In set two the Trailblazers began on a 7-1 run, forcing the Rebels to call a timeout. Out of the timeout the Rebels responded, pulling within three, 9-6. That deficit hung around three until the Trailblazers pulled away late to earn a 25-17 win.
Finally, Beckman took the lead and never looked back in set three, winning a dominant final set for the 25-12 win and the three set sweep.
Northeast moves to 10-8 on the year and will host Bellevue on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.