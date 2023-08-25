GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels showed up and showed out in their opener against the Bellevue Comets on Friday night as they ran all over the Comets in a 40-16 win.
Gavin Kramer led the Rebels in both passing and receiving as he went 14 for 17 with 203 yards and four touchdowns. Kramer also ran for 148 yards and another touchdown to give him five on the night. He did fumble the ball once. Colby Gray led the receiving core with five receptions for 79 yards.
Grant Gray led the defense with 14 total tackles including 10 solo tackles.
Northeast is 1-0 to start the season after beating Bellevue for the second straight year.
They will take on Central DeWitt on the road next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.