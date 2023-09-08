CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings golf team hosted their annual Clinton Invitational on Thursday morning at Valley Oaks Golf Course.
The River Kings hosted seven other schools, finishing in seventh place on the day.
Connor Busse was the leading River King, finishing in 26th place with an 88 18 hole score. Scott Pasakarnis shot +22 on the day while Hunter Frahm was +23 to finish the day in 33rd and 34th place respectively.
Owen Hugunin shot +26 to finish in 38th while Brycen Larence was +28 on the day for a 40th place finish.
As a team the River Kings finished in seventh with a team score of 375.
The Central DeWitt Sabers were also competing on Thursday morning with both Max Froeschle and Ashton Schneider shooting a 76 to tie for eighth on the day. Jacob Bixby shot an 84 and Colton Sullivan added an 86 to round out the Sabers 316 team score on the day.
The Sabers finished in third place on the day.
