CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings hosted the Camanche Storm in a scrimmage competition on Friday night as the two teams showed off their 2023 squads for the public.
As the football season is finally just a week away, both teams prepare for new challenges as well as new competition.
They were able to show off their rosters and give the public a sneak peak into what to expect beginning next week.
For Camanche they will head to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic next Friday night to take on the Golden Eagles.
Clinton will host Davenport Central for their week one matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Our football preview will be released next Thursday with in depth reports on both teams 2023 outlooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.