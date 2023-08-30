DEWITT - The Clinton River Queens fell in a close five set battle against the Central DeWitt Sabers on Tuesday evening as the two teams met in a MAC Conference battle.
DeWitt started things off strong in set one, defeating the River Queens 25-18 before Clinton battled back to even up the sets with a 25-28 win of their own.
The River Queens then took set three easily with a 25-13 win to put them one set away from a victory.
However, the Sabers battled back to force set five with another 25-18 win. In the final set, the Sabers defeated Clinton 15-10 for the 3-2 set advantage.
The Sabers are now 4-6 on the year while Clinton is 1-4.
Amelia Tubbs led the team with 20 assists and nine kills. Julia Seussmith added eight kills as well.
Clinton will be back in action on Saturday when they compete at Washington High School in their Warrior Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.