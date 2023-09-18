CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens hosted their Clinton Invitational on Saturday afternoon as 10 other schools joined, including local teams in Camanche, Fulton and Central DeWitt.
Starting with Clinton, the River Queens went 2-3 on the day, picking up wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Davenport Central.
The River Queens swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-11 and 21-12 for a solid bounce back win. Later in the day they were able to pick up a second win, this time over their MAC foe, Davenport Central in a three set battle 23-25, 21-11 and 15-7.
Clinton did drop three matches on the day, losing to Wilton, Assumption and DeWitt all in two set sweeps.
For the Fulton Steamers, they had four matches on the day, winning two and dropping two.
They started their day with two straight wins, sweeping Davenport Central 21-13 and 21-13 before defeating Camanche 21-14 and 21-12.
However, the Steamers were swept by Walhert Catholic 14-21 and 11-21.
All year it had been Fulton squeaking out the close sets but Solon got the better end of the stick on Saturday, squeaking out a sweep over the Steamers with a 25-23 and 25-22 win.
Camanche lost three games all via the sweep on Saturday, starting off with a 15-21 and 6-21 loss to Walhert Catholic. They then fell to Fulton 14-21 and 12-21. Finally rounding out the day they were swept by Central DeWitt, 16-21 and 17-21.
Coming up next: The River Queens (3-13) will host the 14-2 Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Fulton (11-3) will host Ahston-Franklin Center (4-4) on Tuesday night as well, looking to stay perfect in conference play.
Finally, the Storm will be on the road on Tuesday, heading out to Cascade for a River Valley Conference matchup.
