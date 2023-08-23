CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens began their season on Tuesday night as they hosted the Davenport Central Blue Devils for a Mississippi Athletic Conference battle.
Clinton started this one with senior Quinn Nielsen notching the first kill of the day for the River Queens to put them up 2-1 in set one. However, a four point run by the Blue Devils gave them a three point lead that they would never lose.
The River Queens called a timeout down 12-7 before they entered a bit of a slump, falling behind 18-10. Despite a little run to pull within four, the Blue Devils adjusted out of a timeout and took set one, 25-17.
In set two, Amelia Tubbs was able to bring the River Queens with one before Brooklyn Grams tied the set at seven with a kill of her own. Clinton quickly gained the momentum, building their lead to 17-11.
However, the Blue Devils began to build momentum of their own, drawing within three, 18-15. Clinton coach Micah Cewe called time out, trying to calm his team down.
The rest of the set did not go in favor of the River Queens as the Blue Devils took a 21-20 lead and never looked back. Davenport Central took a commanding 2-0 set lead with a 25-21 set two victory.
In set three both teams went back and forth with the lead hovering around two points. Julia Suessmith gave Clinton a 10-8 lead before notching another one a few minutes later to put the River Queens up 16-15.
Their lead would not last as the Blue Devils ended the set on a 6-1 run to pick up the win 25-20 and complete the sweep, 3-0.
Clinton brings eight seniors to the floor this year and they were on display on Tuesday as Nielsen and Suessmith led the team with nine and seven kills respectively.
Tubbs led Clinton with 22 assists while adding five kills and four aces. Libero Alex Tucker had 14 digs.
The River Queens will will be at DeWitt on Thursday night when they compete in the MAC vs MVC Crossover starting at 5:30 p.m.
