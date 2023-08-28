CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens got off to a night start at home on Monday night as they defeated the Tipton Tigers, 90-65 in their home opener.
Starting things off for Clinton was their 200 yard medley relay with Lahna Schroeder, Kendie Huizenga, Jordyn Klinkhammer and Bella Perez.
They took first place with a time of 2:12.98.
Ava Kaup then took second in the 200 yard freestyle with a final time of 2:43.55.
Klinkhammer and Huizenga took first and second place respectively in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 27.67 and 28.52.
Freshman Eloise Brisch took first in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.02.
Klinkhammer then finished in first for the third time that day in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:58.61.
Huizenga, Schroeder Claire Unke and Klinkhammer later took another first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:58.51.
The River Queens then finished the night with three second place finished in the 100 yard backstroke, 100 yard breaststroke and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Clinton will host Davenport North next Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.