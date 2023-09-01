DEWITT, Ia. – The Central DeWitt Sabers picked up a 37-14 win over the Northeast Rebels on Friday night as the two local foes met head to head.
For the Class 2A Rebels, they were underdogs heading into this one, taking on a bigger school in the Class 3A Sabers. Size proved to be a difference maker as the Sabers used a dominant run game to take a 21-6 lead at the half.
Central DeWitt never looked back, extending their lead to 37-14 and holding of the Rebels in an out of district win for the Sabers.
Both teams move to 1-1 on the year while the Rebels will head to Maquoketa next week. Central DeWitt will head to Solon looking for win number two on the year.
