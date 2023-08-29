CLINTON - For the Sattler sisters this was as good as it gets as senior Camryn and sophomore Carryn finished in first and second place at the Clinton Schoolhouse Open on Tuesday evening.
Camryn dominated this race from start to finish, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. She ran a 6:19 pace to end the day in first place with a sub 20 minute time of 19:39.1.
The senior was dominant, finishing a whole minute and 25 seconds in front of the rest of the field. The next to cross the finish line was her sister, Carryn who ran a 21:04.7.
Carryn kept her pace and stayed right with it, pushing from fourth to second between the first and second mile of the day. After that she never slowed, keeping that second place pace and finished in front of the Moeller sisters of Davenport Central, who finished in third and fourth place.
Camanche freshman Delany Homan took ninth place with a time of 22:33.8. Central DeWitt's Adalyn Appleby ran a 23:06.3 to finish in 11th.
The boys then took to the course with Central DeWitt dominating. Juniors Caleb Olson and Keegan Peterson finished in first and third respectively. Olson ran a time of 17:16.4 to take first place while his teammate finished with a time of 17:46.6 for third. Olson's brother, Kyle Olson took home fifth as a freshman, completing the race in 17:59.3.
DeWitt then rounded out their day with Ben Zimmer finishing in ninth and Elston Lindner and Parker Petsche taking 11th and 12th.
Clinton's Ed Weiner took 21 with a time of 19.26.9.
Northeast will host their cross country race next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
