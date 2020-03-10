DES MOINES - As soon and the jump ball left Caleb Delzell‘s fingertips it was chased down by LJ Henderson, who tossed it to Cameron Soenksen on the wing.
Soenksen drained the three and the Indians never looked back.
"Felt good watching the first one go in," Soenksen said. "Gave me a lot of confidence shooting from there."
They powered past Monticello 67-52 on Tuesday morning despite a flurry of threes from the Panthers, moving on to the Class 2A State semifinals Wednesday night.
"It is a huge breath knowing now we're out here for the week," head coach Josh Davis said. "On the tournament trail, the sub-state game and the first game of the state tournament are the toughest ones because to get over that hump is huge. Now, we're one of four teams playing."
Before the first quarter ticked to four minutes, Soenksen hit his second three of the half to take a 10-2 lead.
By the end of the quarter the Indians led 20-7.
Still, the Panthers were nothing to look past even with a double-digit lead. They had taken a game from the Indians just a few weeks back and have been playing lights out at the end of the season. The Panthers starting sending up a slew of outside shots. Late in the second quarter, they started falling.
"We didn't want to give up layups," Davis said. "We were helping early to avoid the easy shots, and that left some threes open and they started falling. We'd rather risk a three with the early help defense."
Monticello ended with 11 total threes. That helped them cut the lead to single digits.
They drained a three to start off the second half, too, pulling within five points.
The Indians came surging back. Cameron Soenksen, who ended with 15 points for the Indians, picked up a foul and drained two foul shots. Then junior Jordan Lawrence broke through for his first points of the game, hitting a three from the corner.
Sophomore Zach Erwin took the ball coast-to-coast for a bucket, jumping the lead right back up to 12 points.
Camanche had talked about the need to force the tempo before the contest, and they did just that. Nine total steals, including six by LJ Henderson, kept easy transition buckets coming throughout the game. Soenksen notched three.
"If we play great defense it leads to the offensive end," Soenksen said. "Our defense, we've emphasized it all year. It can destroy a team."
The Indians' biggest obstacle of the night was their own free throw shooting. Especially late in the game, Camanche struggled to make their foul shots, finishing 14-for-31 from the line.
LJ Henderson, who led the offense with 17 points in his state debut, certainly can attest to the free throw problems. He hit five of his 14 attempts.
"I was a little nervous," Henderson admitted. "Big crowd, big stage, it got to me."
Still, Henderson had a team-high 17. Add in Cam Soenksen's 15 and Caleb Delzell's 12 and the seniors took charge of the contest from beginning to end.
Henderson also led in three other stat categories with nine rebounds, six asssists and six steals.
"Seniors, we recognize it's our time to prove something and get something done," Henderson said. "We knew when we stepped on this court we had to give it our all."
The Indians (22-3) will take on Boyden Hull on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinal round.
