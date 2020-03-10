DES MOINES - As soon and the jump ball left Caleb Delzell‘s fingertips it was chased down by LJ Henderson, who tossed it to Cameron Soenksen on the wing.
Soenksen drained the three and the Indians never looked back.
They powered past Monticello 67-52 despite a flurry of threes from the Panthers, moving on to the Class 2A State semifinals Wednesday night.
A trio of senior led the way for the Indians. LJ Henderson led the charge with 17 points, Cam Soenksen added 15 and Caleb Delzell another 12.
The Indians (22-3) will take on Boyden Hull at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.