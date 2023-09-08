FULTON, Ill. – The ground game was the key on Friday night as the Fulton Steamers steadied their ship on Homecoming night against the Pearl City-Eastland Wildcats.
The Steamers chose to start this game with the ball like always as they began a long opening drive. Fulton meticulously drove their way down the field getting four first downs before bringing up first and goal at the 10 yard line.
However, a pair of negative gains to brought fourth and goal from the twelve and the Steamers were unable to convert turning the ball over on downs.
“I thought we were able to establish the line of scrimmage for most of the game. The thing I didn’t like was that we had a negative play here and there that killed our drive,” Head coach Patrick Lower said.
The Steamer defense did hold on their opening drive as the Wildcats did not have any luck. Fulton then drove the ball beginning the second quarter as Skylier Crooks had a couple of big gains to bring up second goal from the third yard line.
Jimmy Crimmins drove in the first touchdown of the game on a three yard run. The two point conversion was good to put Fulton up 8-0.
The Wildcats responded however, converting a fourth and four before scoring on a 38 yard touchdown run. Their extra point was blocked and Fulton remained up 8-6.
Both sides traded turnovers in the last ten seconds with Fulton recovering a fumble before throwing an interception on their hailmary attempt.
Out of the half the Steamers defense continued stellar play, forcing a three and out. AJ Boardman was the spark plug for Fulton, having a big time return to put them in great field position.
“I liked what I saw in the second half, I thought our guys came out with more gumption,” Lower said.
Boardman added a 16 yard run and a twelve yard reception to bring them to the Wildcats 15 yard line. The Wildcats defense forced a fourth and seven but Dom Kramer rolled out, finding his wide receiver Trevor Tiesman for a touchdown to extend their lead to 14-6.
“AJ Boardman was really good in the second half. I thought he took us on his shoulders and he led us. He had two great punt returns and he ran the ball hard,” Lower said.
From their on out it was a punt fest by both sides until late in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats converted a few crucial fourth downs to keep this one going.
However, a miscommunication between the Wildcat quarterback and running back led to a fumble and the Steamers were all over it with two minutes to go.
Fulton then ran the clock out and secured their first win of the season in bruising 14-6 fashion.
“I saw a young team really grow up a bit and you love to see that,” Lower said.
The Steamers will head to Stockton next Friday night.
