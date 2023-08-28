FULTON – The Fulton Steamers are on a roll to start the season as they picked up their eighth win in as many head to head matches.
On Monday afternoon the Steamers hosted West Carroll and Warren in a triangular match that saw Zach Winkel lead the team with a 36 through nine holes.
Dawson Price was right behind him with a 37 and Jacob Voss shot a 39.
Rounding out their top four scores was Brady Read as he shot a 40 to give Fulton a team score of 152. Owen VanZuiden shot a 42 and Chase Dykstra shot a 44.
Warren came in second place with a team total of 216 while West Carroll shot a 235.
The Steamers six man varsity squad finished individually by locking up six of the top seven best scores on the day. Just Warrens Teagn Sabinson joined them with a 41 on the day.
The Steamers will play again Wednesday against East Dubuque High School at Lacoma Golf Course.
