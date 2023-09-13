FULTON, Ill. - The Fulton Steamers picked up their 13th win of the season to move 13-0 on Tuesday evening as they defeated Stockton 147 to 165.
Leading the way for Fulton was sophomore Jacob Voss who shot two under par on the day to score a 34. Voss was the meet medalist, shooting the best score of the day. His teammate Zach Winkel shot one under par to give himself a 35 on the day.
The Steamers were rounded out by Owen Van Zuiden and Brady Reed who each shot 39's on the day.
This combined the Steamers for a season best team score of 147 and kept their undefeated streak alive.
Fulton also just won the Boiler Invite on Saturday afternoon, shooting a combined team score of 331 over 18 holes. Van Zuiden tied for fifth on the day with an 81 while Voss and Winkle each shot an 82 for a share of seventh.
The Steamers will head to Lake Carroll on Thursday to take on Eastland and Galena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.