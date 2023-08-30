GOOSE LAKE - Although the Fulton Steamers swept the Northeast Rebels in three sets on Tuesday night, the Rebels gave Fulton all they could handle.
Set one was as much of a back and forth battle as you will see as the two sides went back and forth.
However, the Steamers were able to string together two straight points late to secure the 30-28 set one win.
Fulton found themselves down for the majority of set two, trailing 17-12 at one point but good serving got them right back into this one. Their momentum carried and they came from behind to pick up the 25-20 win and take a commanding 2-0 set lead.
In set three the Steamers once again fell behind early but made quick work creating a comeback. The Steamers went on to win the set 25-17, going on a late run to seal the deal and complete the three set sweep.
The Steamers used their balanced attack led by Miraya Pessman who had eight kills on the day. Ava Bowen followed with seven while Annaka Hackett and Brooklyn Brennan added six of their own.
Pessman added four service aces and 12 assists to lead the team in both categories. Brennan also added 12 assists. Reese Dykstra tallied on three more aces for the Steamers while Resse Germann led the team with 11 digs.
Both the Steamers and Rebels will be in action on Thursday night when Fulton hosts Wethersfield and Northeast hosts Cascade.
