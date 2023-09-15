GOOSE LAKE, Ia. – The Camanche Storm broke out the long ball on Friday night as they picked up their sixth straight ‘Battle of the Blue’ victory over the Northeast Rebels, 33-8.
Northeast got the ball to start this one and the Storm defense set the tone early, selling out on containing Rebels quarterback, Gavin Kramer. That commitment worked dividends in the first half as they forced a three and out to start this one.
“Defensively we executed our plan exactly how we worked it in practice. That’s two weeks in a row where we changed up our game plan defensively and our guys responded,” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said. “Coming in we were super concerned with Kramer, obviously he’s just a play maker and a dude. I thought we did a really nice job holding him and containing him. We played a ton of man tonight which we don’t really do that much.”
Camanche and the Rebels each traded punts before the Storm had a decent punt return to set up around midfield.
The Storm made their way down the field, capping their drive with a 21 yard touchdown pass on fourth and three from senior Bryce Buckley to Tyson Seeser. Seeser went up and over Northeast’s Santiago De La Cruz to jump in front 7-0.
Northeast got a quick first down on their next drive but once again fizzled out and punted the ball away for the third time in as many drives.
Buckley ended the first quarter with another long pass to Seeser. However, they punted the ball away after three more plays.
However, Northeast once again punted and the Storm’s Josh Wiersema had a nice return to set them up at the Northeast 41 yard line.
Camanche took advantage of the good field position as Buckley found Wiersema for a 29 yard touchdown catch. Wiersema mirrored Seeser on the opposite side of the field, leaping up and over a defender for the catch to put the Storm up 13-0.
“He just threw the ball up and I went up and got it. It was going good for everyone and we have a lot of weapons,” Senior wide receiver Josh Wiersema said.
For the first time all night the Rebels were driving down the field, getting a first down and ten from the Storm 13 yard line. However, a penalty and some ineffective plays led to a fourth and long in which the Rebels came up three yards short. Camanche then ran out the clock and took a 13 point lead into the half.
Out of the break, the Storm marched their way down the field, beginning with another big pass from Buckley to Seeser. This time it was a 39 yarder that gave them first and goal from the nine yard line. A 10 yard touchdown pass to Tramane Carter on fourth down put the Storm up 20-0.
“He needed that big time. He was missing some throws the first couple weeks and we showed him some stuff on film and what he needs to see. He threw some great balls and our guys went up and made great plays,” Coit said.
Camanche’s Mark Sanders picked off Northeast’s Kramer to get the ball back and the Storm marched down the field but were stuffed at the half yard line, turning the ball back over to Northeast.
“I think we had a hell of a game plan from our coach. We knew we could expose their weaknesses and we knew what we had in our plan,” Wiersema said.
Wiersema put the dagger in this one with 9:36 to go, breaking a 65 yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 26-0.
Kramer did find Colby Gray with 5:59 to go for a 48 yard touchdown but it was too little too late.
Camanche put the finishing touches on this game with a two yard by Sanders in the final minute to get the win 33-8.
“This win is huge. First district game. First win in district is always a good way to start district play and hopefully we can keep the ground running in district play,” Coit said.
Both sides are now 1-3 on the year. For the Rebels they will head to Monticello next Friday night while the Storm will host their homecoming game against Tipton.
