CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. - Camryn Sattler put her name in the Clinton High School record books on Thursday night, recording a personal best time of 18:45 to become the fastest River Queen 5K cross country runner ever.
Sattler blew her own personal best out of the water last night with a dominating performance. She already owned the 5K record as a freshman in 2019 but put up her most impressive performance of her young career as a senior on Thursday night
Her time was good enough for 3rd place in a very tough field. Sattler has been dominant early on this season and has showed an absolute edge out in the field.
Her sister, Carryn Sattler was the next to finish for the River Queens, placing 22nd with a time of 19:52.88.
As a team the girls finished in ninth place. The boys had a tough meet, finishing in 18th place with Ed Weiner running their top time with an 18:33.01.
Bellevue sweeps Storm in three sets
BELLEVUE, Ia. - The Camanche Storm were swept by the Bellevue Comets on Thursday night.
After a sweep of Prince of Peace on Tuesday, the Storm were unable to build off of it as they fell to the Comets 25-14, 25-11 and 25-9.
The Storm will compete in the Warrior Invite at Calamus-Wheatland on Saturday at 9 a.m.
River Hawks pick up second with of season, defeat Springville in four sets
MILES, Ia. - The Easton Valley River Hawks defeated the Springville Orioles in sour sets on Thursday night.
After dropping set one 15-25, the River Hawks bounced back winning the next three 25-7, 25-22 and 25-19 for their second win of the season.
They are now 2-5 on the year and will also be at the Warrior Invitational on Saturday morning.
Irish fall to 1-10 on the year after being swept by the Wildcats
CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish were swept by the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats on Thursday night.
The Irish dropped all three sets 25-9, 25-19 and 25-10.
Prince of Peace will host Midland next Thursday night.
