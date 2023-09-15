POLO, Ill. – Fulton kept their incredible start going on Thursday evening as they improved their record to 9-1 with a two set sweep over Polo.
The Steamers picked up their set wins, 25-16 and 25-15 to earn the dominant win and move to 3-0 in conference play.
Annaka Hackett led the Steamers offensively with nine kills while Brooklyn Brennan added 13 assists.
Fulton will compete in the Clinton invitational on Saturday morning.
Rebels swept by Bellevue in rivalry game
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels were swept by the Bellevue Comets in three sets on Thursday night.
The Comets took the series 25-21, 26-24 and 25-16.
For Northeast they are now 10-9 on the year after Jordan Tegeler led the team with 10 kills.
The Rebels will play at Maquoketa on Tuesday night.
Midland defeats Prince of Peace in four sets
CLINTON – Prince of Peace fell to Midland in four sets on Thursday night.
The Irish took the first set 25-21 but they could not stay hot, dropping the next three sets 18-25, 24-26 and 18-25.
For the Irish they fall to 1-11 on the year.
Knights grind out three set sweep over Morning Star Academy
FULTON – The Unity Christian Knights battled for a three set sweep over Morning Start Academy on Thursday night.
The Knights picked up the sweep in 25-22, 25-23 and 27-25 fashion.
Sophomore Emily Merema led the way offensively with 10 kills for the Knights. Merema also led the team with seven assists.
This marks three straight wins for the Knights as they move to 4-5-3 overall on the year.
