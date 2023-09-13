ELDRIDGE, Ia. - The Clinton River Queens took third place out of a field of ten on Tuesday night as Camryn Sattler once again took first place.
Sattler continued her monster season at the Lancer Invitational, taking first place with a time of 19:02.9. She was the only sub 20 minute finisher, running a 6:08 per mile pace. Her sister Carryn Sattler came in third to help the River Queens.
Aubrey Rivers took 15th while Sescie Haan and Maddie Robinson took 26th and 33rd, respectively.
On the boys side they finished in ninth place out of 12 teams with Kolton Lorion finishing 26th and Ed Weiner taking 33rd.
Unity picks up third win of the year with 3-1 victory over Quad City Christian
The Unity Knights picked up their second win in a row on Tuesday night, defeating Quad Cities Christian 3-1.
After dropping the first set 17-25, the Knights rebounded winning the next three 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20 to secure the win.
"The girls are starting to get it. After a slow start they came back to get the next three to clinch the win. Our second conference win," Head coach Jana Behr said.
Isabella Middendorp led the team with 11 digs while Emily Merema had 10 kills.
This was their second straight victory after sweeping Pathway Christian on Monday night. The Knights will play at Morningstar Academy on Thursday night.
Fulton wins hard fought battle over Eastland
LANARK, Ill. - The Fulton Steamers won an absolute battle over the Eastland Cougars on Tuesday night.
Both sets came down to the wire, with the same result both times as Fulton picked up the wins 25-23.
Leading the way offensively was Miraya Pessman and Brooklyn Brennan who had eight and six kills respectively. Brennan led the team with 15 assists while Pessman had eight.
Fulton is 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
The Steamers will head to Polo on Thursday night for another conference matchup.
River Queens swept by Assumption
DAVENPORT, Ia. - The Clinton River Queens were swept by the Assumption Knights on Tuesday night.
The River Queens stuck with the Knights in set one, falling 18-25 but could not keep up in sets two and three, falling 14-25 and 8-25.
Leading the way was Amelia Tubbs with four kills and five assists.
