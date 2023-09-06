FORRESTON, Ill. - The Fulton Steamers are off and running as they picked up their fourth win of the season in as many games on Tuesday night.
Fulton was on the road against a tough conference foe in Forreston. The first set was a battle with the Steamers just sneaking out on top to take the early lead with a 25-23 set one win.
In set two they dominated the latter half of the set, picking up the 25-15 win to secure their 4-0 start. The Steamers have played nine sets so far this year and have won all nine.
Brooklyn Brennan led the way with six kills while Reese Dykstra had five. Miraya Pessman had 11 assists and Resse Germann led the team with 12 digs.
The Steamers will compete at Byron High School on Saturday morning in the Byron Varsity Power Classic.
River Queens drop five set battle with Davenport West
DAVENPORT, Ia. - After falling behind by two sets on Tuesday night, the Clinton River Queens battled back to force a set five against Davenport West.
However, things once again did not bounce in favor of Clinton as they fell in the fifth set and are now 1-9 on the year.
The five set thriller went 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 and 11-15 in favor of the Falcons.
For the River Queen this was another heartbreaker as their early season struggles continue to linger.
Some bright spots for the Queens was senior Mia Tubbs who almost had a quadruple double on Tuesday with 17 kills, 17 assists, nine digs and eight aces.
Olivia Glover added 20 assists and 11 digs while Alex Tucker had 32 digs. MaLaya Irons also added nine kills of her own for Clinton.
The River Queens will take on Assumption next Tuesday night before hosting their Clinton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16.
