The Unity Christian Knights bring three teams together this season for the new school year with volleyball, boys soccer and their newly founded cross country team.
Their volleyball team is coming off of a two loss season a year ago in which they lost just two games en route to a conference championship.
However, they did lose quite a bit of seniority and will be boasting no seniors and just two juniors. The rest will be sophomores and freshman which will be a learning experiment for the talented nights.
“It has been an adjustment but every practice we have been coming together a little bit more. We definitely have some talent still,” Head coach Jana Behr “It’s just learning how to work together because we did lose that core. We’re staying positive and focusing on small steps.”
The Knights will host Quad Cities Christian to begin their season next Monday.
“Our conference is going to be pretty tough. It will be competitive all the way around,” Behr said.
For the boys soccer team, they are looking to build off of a 4-7 season a year ago in which they went 4-4 in conference play.
The Knights will have four seniors which they will recognize in their final game of the year on October 3 against Riverdale. Their season will also begin on Monday when they host Quad Cities Christian.
Sophie Leathers and Sidney Fuller are making history for the Knights as they become the first ever Unity Christian cross country team this season.
Leathers and Fuller will compete in their first race next Tuesday at the Ericksen Center here in Clinton.
Unity Christian Volleyball Roster
#1 Emily Merema, So
#2 Amariah Catlin, Fr
#3 Kaylee Davis, Fr
#4 Maggie Wiik, So
#5 Addie Vance, So
#6 Maddy Wilbur, Fr
#7 Kaylie Hays, Fr
#8/16 Yuliana Marcos, Jr
#9 Lydia Ivory, Fr
#11 Julia VanKampen, So
#12 Elizabeth Brown, So
#14 Allison Weaver, Fr
#21 Isabella Middendorp, Jr
Unity Christian Volleyball Schedule
8/28 Unity vs Quad Cities Christian
8/29 Unity at Pathway Christian
8/31 Unity at Tri-State Christian
9/5 Unity at Galesburg Christian
9/7 Unity vs Faith Christian
9/9 Unity Tournament
9/11 Unity vs Pathway Chrisitian
9/12 Unity at Quad Cities Christian
9/14 Unity at MSA
9/15 Unity at Pathway Christian Tournament
9/18 Unity at Northeast
9/19 Unity vs Tri-State Christian
9/22 Unity vs Galesburg Christian
9/25 Unity at Faith Christian
9/29-9/30 Conference Tournament at Unity
10/3 Unity vs Rivermont
Unity Christian Boys Soccer Roster
Carter Marten, Sr
Luke Holsesinger, Sr
Samm Wilbur, Sr
Carsen Bennett, Sr
Nathan Woessner, Sr
Levi Tegler, So
Joe Striley, Fr
Elijah Johnson, Fr
Noah Von Holten, Fr
Owen Radke, Fr
Zach Hagge, 8th
Nate Leathers, 8th
Grant Heun, 8th
Luke Ellis, 8th
Creighton Kuebel, 8th
Marcus Woessner, 8th
Brayden Jasper, 7th
Cade Holesinger, 7th
Owen Von Holten, 7th
Gavyn Marcum, 7th
Bryden Francois, 7th
Unity Christian Soccer Schedule
8/28 Unity vs Quad Cities Christian
8/31 Unity at Tri-State Christian
9/5 Unity at Galesburg Christian
9/7 Unity at Faith Christian
9/12 Unity at Quad Cities Christian
9/15 Unity vs East Moline Christian
9/19 Unity vs Tri-State Christian
9/22 Unity vs Galesburg Christian
9/25 Unity at Faith Christian
9/28, 9/30 Conference tournament
10/3 Unity vs Riverdale (Senior Night)
Unity Christian Cross Country Schedule
8/29 Unity at Clinton 4:30 p.m.
9/7 Unity at Northeast
9/14 Unity at Rochelle
9/23 Unity at Rock River Run
9/30 Unity at Freeport
10/3 Unity at Erie/Prophetstown
10/21 Unity Regionals
